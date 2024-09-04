header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 4
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
Sept. 18: CSUN’s Fall Cinematheque to Feature Los Angeles-Based Docs
| Wednesday, Sep 4, 2024
Water drop


Documentaries will take the spotlight in California State University, Northridge’s Fall 2024 Cinematheque series, which begins Sept. 18 and runs through Dec. 4.

The Wednesday night screenings are free and open to the public.

The series, “LA4Real,” features Los Angeles-based stories, told by Los Angeles filmmakers.

This edition of the Cinematheque is curated by CSUN cinema and television arts professor Judy Korin, who teaches documentary production and is a documentary filmmaker.

“Our students are going to go out in the L.A. community to find and tell their stories, and I wanted to connect this very, very vibrant Los Angeles documentary community, of which I’m a part, with our student filmmakers,” Korin said.

She is also hoping to reach audiences outside of the traditional cinema and television arts world.

“I love changing peoples’ perspectives about what documentaries are and can be. I hope to really share that love and passion with the greater CSUN community, and I hope people across the University and in the surrounding communities come,” said Korin, who teaches in the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and Communication.

Korin’s passion for documentaries inspired her to curate this first-ever all-documentary Cinematheque series.

“A lot of people think that documentaries are nature films or educational films,” she said. “To me, documentary is the most expressive cinematic form, because you don’t get locked into a genre. Real life can be stranger than fiction, so these stories are compelling, funny, creative, inspiring, interesting, and real.”

Following most of the Cinematheque screenings there will be a question-and-answer session with the filmmakers.

The first film in the series is “Ovarian Psycos,” about a feminist Latina bicycle crew from East L.A. that works to build community. It will be shown at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18. The co-director, Kate Trumbull-LaValle, and two of the film’s on-screen participants will take part in the Q&A that follows its screening.

The second night of Cinematheque is scheduled for Sept. 25, and will feature “L.A. Times Short Docs,” the newspaper’s documentary series. Filmmakers from the series, as well as its supervising producer, will be present. A Q&A and reception will follow.

“Rebel Hearts,” a film about a group of nuns in the 1960s who were social justice activists that stood up to the patriarchy of the Catholic Church, will be shown Nov. 13. This film was produced by Korin who began her career in graphic design before becoming a filmmaker and often integrates animation into her films. “Rebel Hearts” features Sister Corita, a nun who “combined religion, philosophy and literature with pop art and activism.”

“Circus of Books” will be shown Oct. 2. It features the story of a bookstore that was an important chapter in queer history. “City of Gold” will be shown on Nov. 20. It tells the story of Pulitzer Prize-winning food writer Jonathan Gold, who brought attention to ethnic and family-owned restaurants across Los Angeles.

Cinematheque screenings take place every Wednesday at 7 p.m. with the exception of “Los Angeles Plays Itself,” scheduled for Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. Screenings are free and open to the public, and take place in the Armer Screening Room, located in Manzanita Hall, which is near the corner of Nordhoff Street and Darby Avenue in Northridge. For more information about the series, visit its website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Sept. 18: CSUN’s Fall Cinematheque to Feature Los Angeles-Based Docs

Sept. 18: CSUN’s Fall Cinematheque to Feature Los Angeles-Based Docs
Wednesday, Sep 4, 2024
Documentaries will take the spotlight in California State University, Northridge’s Fall 2024 Cinematheque series, which begins Sept. 18 and runs through Dec. 4.
FULL STORY...

Jerry De Felice, Chief Development Officer of COC Foundation, Resigns

Jerry De Felice, Chief Development Officer of COC Foundation, Resigns
Monday, Sep 2, 2024
Evidence of further turmoil at College of the Canyons continues with the resignation of Jerry De Felice, the chief development officer of the College of the Canyons Foundation. ttelman is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.Join Zoom Meeting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72447320218?pwd=aVOeeiS36F5EddU5snNoAVoUKq5YTw.1
FULL STORY...

Ryan Theule Vice President of COC Canyon Country Campus Resigns

Ryan Theule Vice President of COC Canyon Country Campus Resigns
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
Ryan Theule, vice president of the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus announced Tuesday, Aug. 27 that he leaving his position as head of the COC Canyon Country campus to take a position with his church.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 20: SCV Human Trafficking Prevention Summit at COC

Sept. 20: SCV Human Trafficking Prevention Summit at COC
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Valley Human Trafficking Taskforce invite the public to an event dedicated to raising awareness and combatting human trafficking. The summit will be Friday, Sept. 20, 8 a.m. - noon and held in person at College of the Canyon's Dr. Dianne G Van Hook University Center in Room 258, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 30 Deadline COC Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee Applications

Aug. 30 Deadline COC Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee Applications
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
College of the Canyons seeks qualified individuals to serve on the Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Score a Touchdown with a REAL ID
More than 18 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 153,671 from August 2024, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Score a Touchdown with a REAL ID
Sept. 18: CSUN’s Fall Cinematheque to Feature Los Angeles-Based Docs
Documentaries will take the spotlight in California State University, Northridge’s Fall 2024 Cinematheque series, which begins Sept. 18 and runs through Dec. 4.
Sept. 18: CSUN’s Fall Cinematheque to Feature Los Angeles-Based Docs
Today in SCV History (Sept. 4)
1867 - Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Sandberg's Summit Hotel
City Breaks Ground for Future Rink Sports Pavilion
Dirt has been ceremonially thrown and construction on The Rink Sports Pavilion has commenced following the official ground-breaking held Friday, Aug. 30.
City Breaks Ground for Future Rink Sports Pavilion
Sept. 20: SCAA Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m.- noon.
Sept. 20: SCAA Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 2 to Friday, Sept. 6.
Seven Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
L.A. County Heat Warnings, Advisories Updated
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and throughout Southern California
L.A. County Heat Warnings, Advisories Updated
Ken Striplin | The 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup
One of our community’s most-popular volunteer events is the annual River Rally. More than a thousand residents of all ages, dedicate their morning to making our city a cleaner, healthier place to live.
Ken Striplin | The 29th Annual River Rally Cleanup
Tickets on Sale for 2024 State of the City
This year’s State of the city event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Tickets on Sale for 2024 State of the City
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV
Sept. 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding their a special board meeting following with the regular board meeting next Tuesday on Sept. 3.
Sept. 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Sept. 8: Sierra Hillbillies 57th Anniversary Square Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance Club is hosting 57th Anniversary Square Dance 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Sept. 8: Sierra Hillbillies 57th Anniversary Square Dance
MOOYAH Unveils ‘Best Burger of the United States’ Contest
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes has announced the launch of its Best Burger of the United States contest through September, inviting burger enthusiasts to submit their custom burger creations via an online form on MOOYAH’s website.
MOOYAH Unveils ‘Best Burger of the United States’ Contest
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Afterschool Classes Begin
The Santa Clarita Shakespeare Acting Classes will begin Tuesday, Sept. 9 and registration is still open.
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Afterschool Classes Begin
Sept. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Rosedell Elementary School, 27853 Urbandale Ave., Saugus, CA 91350, at 6 p.m.
Sept. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
Sept. 19: ‘Dark, Odd, Mysterious’ Deadline for SCAA Art Show
The deadline for the "Dark, Odd & Mysterious" Art Show submission hosted Santa Clarita Artists Association is Thursday, Sept. 19.
Sept. 19: ‘Dark, Odd, Mysterious’ Deadline for SCAA Art Show
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Updates Coming to David March Park
One of my favorite things about our city is our incredible parks system, which we are adding to and enhancing every year.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Updates Coming to David March Park
Jerry De Felice, Chief Development Officer of COC Foundation, Resigns
Evidence of further turmoil at College of the Canyons continues with the resignation of Jerry De Felice, the chief development officer of the College of the Canyons Foundation. ttelman is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.Join Zoom Meeting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72447320218?pwd=aVOeeiS36F5EddU5snNoAVoUKq5YTw.1
Jerry De Felice, Chief Development Officer of COC Foundation, Resigns
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Six SCV Companies Included on List of Fastest Growing in U.S.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation reports six SCV employers: Packform, HVA CEYLON, Simpson Labs, Scenario Communications, TLK Fusion and Vance Wealth, have been recognized as among the fastest-growing companies in the United States.
Six SCV Companies Included on List of Fastest Growing in U.S.
Sept. 3: Regular Meeting of the Saugus Union School Board
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 3: Regular Meeting of the Saugus Union School Board
Oct. 26: The 40th Annual Hart Field Tournament Rampage
The William S. Hart Regiment of Hart High School will host the biggest premier band event in the Santa Clarita Valley, the 40th Annual Hart Field Tournament Rampage on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Oct. 26: The 40th Annual Hart Field Tournament Rampage
Food Dyes in School Meals Target of California Legislation
Assembly Bill 2316 (Gabriel) that prohibits the use of six food dyes currently used in school meals has been passed by the California State Legislature.
Food Dyes in School Meals Target of California Legislation
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
SCVNews.com