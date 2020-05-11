May 15: Donations Day at RE/MAX of Valencia for Child and Family Center

To aid Santa Clarita Valley families who have been impacted severely by the COVID-19 pandemic, residents may drop off donations of food and necessities at the RE/MAX of Valencia office on Friday, May 15, from noon to 3 p.m. for the Child and Family Center
“We have families in need right here in the Santa Clarita Valley, so we are doing a collection day for those in need through Child and Family Center,” said Taylor Kellstrom, who’s organizing the donations drop-off.
Here’s a list of what’s needed:
Food
* Bread / Tortillas
* Peanut Butter / Jelly
* Pasta / Pasta sauce
* Canned Soup or Beans
* Canned Fruit & Vegetables
* Macaroni and cheese
* Cereal / Oatmeal
* Potatoes / Rice / Beans
Necessities
* Baby Wipes / Diapers
* Gloves
* Body Wash / Hand soap
* Shampoo / Conditioner
* Detergent
* Toilet Tissue / Paper Towels
* Grocery Gift Cards
The RE/MAX of Valencia donations drop-off station is located at 27720 Dickason Dr., Valencia 91355.
Four Santa Clarita Valley business leaders will show their gratitude for the front-line healthcare heroes at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital by picking up the tab for lunch on Tuesday, May 12, and providing free coffee all day Thursday, May 14 – National Hospital Day.
Six of Los Angeles County’s largest nonprofit health systems with hospitals, clinics and care facilities across the region have come together united in a mission to encourage community members to put health first and access care when needed.
To keep patients and health-care providers safe from COVID-19, while providing urgent treatment to stroke patients, extra precautions must be taken, according to new guidelines published in the journal Stroke.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva conducted a news conference Monday in which he alleged Pitchess Detention Center inmates are purposefully infecting themselves with COVID-19, saying they’re sharing water bottles, masks and cups to transmit the disease among one another.
The May 12 special election for California’s 25th Congressional District lacks a clear front-runner as voters in the swing district north of Los Angeles consider which party receives the praise, or blame, for recovery efforts during an economic downturn fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
An in-person voting center is available in Lancaster for citizens to cast their ballots in Tuesday's Congressional District 25 Special General Election, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced.
SOS (Stage on Screen), the Santa Clarita Valley's live online theatre festival, will present "The War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script" based on the novel by H.G. Wells on Zoom! on Friday, May 15, starting at 7 p.m.
Every hospital, nursing home, senior living facility, prison and meat packing plant is a “hotspot” of concentrated virus. There are other breeding grounds yet to be found. But testing is limited. The logical approach is to focus urgently on these areas.
During World War I, songwriters Alfred Bryan and Jack Wells penned a poignant tune named “When Our Mothers Rule the World.” It was dedicated to the belief that if more women were the leaders of governments, fewer children would be sent off to die in battle. If only more mothers and women ruled the world...
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a proposal Tuesday to acquire locker systems for the Valencia and Canyon Country libraries that would provide public access to materials without physically having to enter the buildings.
