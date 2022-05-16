header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
84°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 16
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
May 22: Explore Paranormal Investigation at Rancho Camulos
| Monday, May 16, 2022
Marie Mason

Ghost hunter Marie Mason.

Join ghost hunter Marie Mason to explore Paranormal Investigation: Tools, Tactics, and Tales at the Rancho Camulos Museum Sunday, May 22, at 1:30 p.m.

Mason is a Santa Clarita-based history enthusiast, drone pilot, gold mine owner, podcaster, and author. She will share her expertise and adventures.

Bring a picnic, enjoy the intriguing presentation, and take a docent led tour of this unique National Historical Landmark where the History, Myth, and Romance of Old California still linger. The last scheduled tour will be at 3 p.m.

The suggested donation for the event is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Rancho Camulos Museum is on Highway 126, 10 miles west of Interstate 5.

For more information, visit Ranchocamulos.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

May 22: Explore Paranormal Investigation at Rancho Camulos

May 22: Explore Paranormal Investigation at Rancho Camulos
Monday, May 16, 2022
Join ghost hunter Marie Mason to explore Paranormal Investigation: Tools, Tactics, and Tales at the Rancho Camulos Museum Sunday, May 22, at 1:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

ARTree Announces New Classes

ARTree Announces New Classes
Thursday, May 12, 2022
The ARTree Community Arts Center has announced new, upcoming classes.
FULL STORY...

May 24: VIA Luncheon Highlighting Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

May 24: VIA Luncheon Highlighting Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Thursday, May 12, 2022
The Valley Industry Association is honored to host Marlee Lauffer, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation president and vice president of Marketing and Communications, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, along with Charmine Navarro, program coordinator, Community Education, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as keynote speakers for the May luncheon.
FULL STORY...

Wilk Honors SCV Couple for Nonprofit Outreach Program

Wilk Honors SCV Couple for Nonprofit Outreach Program
Thursday, May 12, 2022
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, joins the movement to raise awareness for mental health by recognizing several community leaders from the 21st Senate District whose work centers on advocating for individuals with mental illnesses and their families as May is Mental Health Awareness month.
FULL STORY...

Annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff Seeking Chefs

Annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff Seeking Chefs
Thursday, May 12, 2022
The 10th annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff will be held Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at MB2 Entertainment (formerly Mountasia) in Santa Clarita. Registration is now open for chili chefs.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 22: Explore Paranormal Investigation at Rancho Camulos
Join ghost hunter Marie Mason to explore Paranormal Investigation: Tools, Tactics, and Tales at the Rancho Camulos Museum Sunday, May 22, at 1:30 p.m.
May 22: Explore Paranormal Investigation at Rancho Camulos
COC Softball’s Heck, Melgar Named to NFCA All-American Team
College of the Canyons softball was represented with two selections on the 2022 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) California JC All-American Team with slugger Ashlynn Heck and pitcher/utility player Allyson Melgar included in the group of 26 honorees from across the state.
COC Softball’s Heck, Melgar Named to NFCA All-American Team
L.A. County ‘Parks at Sunset’ Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month
Parks are not just good for your physical health, but your mental health. Join the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and Why We Rise for Parks at Sunset to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month. Green spaces, physical activity and social connectivity play a powerful role in overall well-being.
L.A. County ‘Parks at Sunset’ Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month
May 21: Impulse Music Hosting Music, Comedy Night
Impulse Music Co. is hosting a Music and Comedy Night Saturday, May 21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
May 21: Impulse Music Hosting Music, Comedy Night
Dr. Abner Chou Assumes Full-Time Role as TMU President
After serving in the position on an interim basis for the past year, Dr. Abner Chou has assumed the role of full-time president of The Master’s University and Seminary.
Dr. Abner Chou Assumes Full-Time Role as TMU President
Today in SCV History (May 16)
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
Today in SCV History (May 15)
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
William S. Hart High School District Announces Graduation Dates
In-person high school graduations will be held at all William S. Hart Union High School District schools. Graduations start May 20 and end June 3.
William S. Hart High School District Announces Graduation Dates
Today in SCV History (May 14)
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Friday COVID Roundup: High Transmission Across L.A. County, Most Cases Since Feb. 18
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed six new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,025 new cases countywide, with 151 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,022, county case totals to 2,907,721 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,979, with 470 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Friday COVID Roundup: High Transmission Across L.A. County, Most Cases Since Feb. 18
Critical Need for Blood Donations, City Will Host Blood Drives
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations, and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.
Critical Need for Blood Donations, City Will Host Blood Drives
It’s Time for Dodger Baseball at 43rd Santa Clarita Dodger Day
Baseball season is officially back! As a Southern California native, I grew up as an avid Dodger fan and I continue that tradition whenever I take my family to a game. There is no feeling that compares to entering Dodger Stadium and hearing the sound of cheering fans and the smell of fresh-cut grass and of course, Dodger Dogs!
It’s Time for Dodger Baseball at 43rd Santa Clarita Dodger Day
Registration Underway at COC for 2022 Summer Classes
Running from June 6 through Aug. 13, College of the Canyons will be offering a robust summer schedule of four sessions to continue assisting students with reaching their goals during this unprecedented time.
Registration Underway at COC for 2022 Summer Classes
You’ve Got a Friend in City Hall: Building, Safety Division
This month, the city shines the spotlight on the friendly staff in the Building and Safety Division. May is Building and Safety Month and the 2022 theme is “Safety for All: Codes in Action.” This month builds awareness about the importance of building codes in ensuring safety in the spaces in which we live, work and learn.
You’ve Got a Friend in City Hall: Building, Safety Division
CalArts Board of Trustees Confer Emeritus Status Upon Faculty
The California Institute of the Arts Board of Trustees have awarded 14 admired, acclaimed and longtime faculty members emeritus status in recognition of their contributions to CalArts.
CalArts Board of Trustees Confer Emeritus Status Upon Faculty
Cougars Baseball Have Eight Selected to All-WSC Team
The College of the Canyons Baseball team saw eight cougars receive All-Western State Conference, South Division honors for the 2022 season.
Cougars Baseball Have Eight Selected to All-WSC Team
May 14-June 18: ‘Something Rotten’ at the Canyon Theatre Guild
"Something Rotten: The Broadway Musical (Rated PG) opens this weekend at Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall. Opening night is Saturday May 14 at 8 p.m. with a free champagne and wine reception for ticket holders. It will run every weekend, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, until its scheduled closing on June 18.
May 14-June 18: ‘Something Rotten’ at the Canyon Theatre Guild
CalArts Alum Raven Chacon Wins 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Music
Diné artist, composer and California Institute of the Arts alum Raven Chacon (Music MFA 2004) was awarded the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Music for "Voiceless Mass." Diné means "the people" in the Navajo language. Chacon is the first Native American to win the Pulitzer Prize for music.
CalArts Alum Raven Chacon Wins 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Music
Today in SCV History (May 13)
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
City Seeking Graffiti Day Removal Volunteers
The city of Santa Clarita seeks Beautification Project: Graffiti Removal Day Volunteers. Graffiti Removal Day will be held June 4 9 a.m. to noon. Join the city's Graffiti Removal team in beautifying Santa Clarita by painting walls in efforts to combat graffiti vandalism.
City Seeking Graffiti Day Removal Volunteers
June 5: Sierra Hillbillies School’s Out Dance Celebration
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will hold a School’s Out Celebration dance with caller Romney Tannehill on Sunday, June 5, at 2:00 p.m.
June 5: Sierra Hillbillies School’s Out Dance Celebration
ARTree Announces New Classes
The ARTree Community Arts Center has announced new, upcoming classes.
ARTree Announces New Classes
May 24: VIA Luncheon Highlighting Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
The Valley Industry Association is honored to host Marlee Lauffer, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation president and vice president of Marketing and Communications, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, along with Charmine Navarro, program coordinator, Community Education, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as keynote speakers for the May luncheon.
May 24: VIA Luncheon Highlighting Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Wilk Honors SCV Couple for Nonprofit Outreach Program
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, joins the movement to raise awareness for mental health by recognizing several community leaders from the 21st Senate District whose work centers on advocating for individuals with mental illnesses and their families as May is Mental Health Awareness month.
Wilk Honors SCV Couple for Nonprofit Outreach Program
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: