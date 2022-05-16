May 22: Explore Paranormal Investigation at Rancho Camulos

Join ghost hunter Marie Mason to explore Paranormal Investigation: Tools, Tactics, and Tales at the Rancho Camulos Museum Sunday, May 22, at 1:30 p.m.

Mason is a Santa Clarita-based history enthusiast, drone pilot, gold mine owner, podcaster, and author. She will share her expertise and adventures.

Bring a picnic, enjoy the intriguing presentation, and take a docent led tour of this unique National Historical Landmark where the History, Myth, and Romance of Old California still linger. The last scheduled tour will be at 3 p.m.

The suggested donation for the event is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Rancho Camulos Museum is on Highway 126, 10 miles west of Interstate 5.

For more information, visit Ranchocamulos.org.

