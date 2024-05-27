June 2: Blue Plate Special Barbershop Quartet at Rancho Camulos

The community is invited to come tour Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark and enjoy the harmonies of the Blue Plate Special Barbershop Quartet Sunday, June 2. The Blue Plate Special Barbershop Quartet is a special subgroup of the well-known, Santa Clarita-based Men of Harmony.

The museum opens for docent guided tours beginning at 1 p.m. and concert starting at 4 p.m.

This is a perfect time to visit Rancho Camulos as the grounds are particularly beautiful with lots of blooming flowers. Bring a picnic and enjoy a lovely afternoon… “Where the history, myth, and romance of old California still linger…”

The suggested donation is $10.

The museum is located on Highway 126 near Piru.

See Ranchocamulos.org for museum information.

