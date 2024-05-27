June 2: Blue Plate Special Barbershop Quartet at Rancho Camulos

|
Several months ago, a student paused before class to ask Julie Larson, Ph.D., how she was feeling about her upcoming retirement. She laughed.
MARION, Ind. -- Caleb Pouliot came less than two inches from claiming his third national title in two years on the final day of the 2024 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Track & Field National Championships in Marion, Ind.
The award-winning documentary “SPELLERS,” the crew of which included alumni of The Master’s University and a TMU faculty member, is now available to watch for free on YouTube.
On May 21, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to approve a recommendation submitted by Supervisors Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and Lindsey Horvath instructing the L.A. County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (MVA) to take the lead on future collaboration and coordination with the state and federal Departments of Veterans Affairs.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s revised budget has helped some of the Golden State’s budget woes, though financial problems continue to loom on the horizon, the state Legislative Analyst’s Office said Friday.
Jonathan Larson started the final round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Golf Championships tied for ninth, but a 9-over 81 dropped him to T27 on the final day of competition.
The community is invited to come tour Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark and enjoy the harmonies of the Blue Plate Special Barbershop Quartet Sunday, June 2.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has been notified of one case of measles in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled to Los Angeles International (LAX) airport while infectious on May 19, 2024.
As the summer approaches, the Santa Clarita Public Library offers our community the opportunity to embrace the power of reading.
Commencement season at California State University, Northridge never fails to disappoint, and 2024 has been no exception: Eight joyous ceremonies kicked off May 11 with Honors Convocation, and continued May 17-20 as graduates from eight colleges crossed the stage.
1971
- Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story
]
1956
- Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated [story
]
1966
- Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road [story
]
ARTree invites the Santa Clarita Valley community to be a part of this recycled bottlecap art project. Families can participate in the making of the mural at the Old Town Newhall Branch of the Santa Clarita Library on June 1, from 2:30-4 p.m.
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
As part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, OHLA-USA will be extending the existing southbound Calgrove Boulevard off ramp.
The public is invited to celebrate the third annual California State Parks Week, June 12-16. This year’s theme: “This is Where You Live” will offer more than 200 events presented by California State Parks, Save the Redwoods League, Parks California and California State Parks Foundation.
The NAACP Santa Clarita will host its Annual Juneteenth Celebration over two days, June 14-15. Day one will feature an adults only game night mixer and day two will feature a family celebration at Central Park.
Santa Clarita Ballet will present "The Wizard of Oz" on the main stage of the Santa Clarita Perfomring Arts Center at College of the Canyons on Saturday and Sunday June 8-9 at 2 p.m.
The Remo Music Center is dedicated to providing an atmosphere where people from all walks of life, of all ages, with or without a musical background, can experience making music with others in a welcoming, friendly, non-challenging environment and experience the benefit and joys of making music.
After years of hard and heartfelt work, Bridge to Home celebrated the opening of their permanent year-round shelter in Santa Clarita on May 21.
Volunteer Cabin Counselors at The Painted Turtle Camp are being sought for June 8 - July 30. The mission of The Painted Turtle, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is to provide a year-round, life-changing environment and authentic camp experience for children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses.
The city of Santa Clarita invites volunteers to join the Wildland Weekend Warriors in planting and watering plants in Golden Valley or Elsmere Canyon Open Space, or Taylor Trailhead to feed the local pollinators and wildlife. For this project, volunteers should bring work gloves. A long-handled shovel is optional, but helpful.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) announced that all of her bills on the Assembly floor have passed with all but one receiving bipartisan support, and are now moving forward for consideration in the Senate.
