May 22: Interfaith Vigil of Prayer and Lament for a Hurting World at St. Stephen’s

Feeling the need to act, members of the Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Congregation Beth Shalom, NAACP Santa Clarita, Higher Vision Church and the Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley decided to gather with community members to mark and reflect on the May 14 shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.

They decided to invite the Santa Clarita Valley community to an Interfaith Vigil of Prayer and Lament for a Hurting World: Grieving Gun Violence, Racism, and Hate on Sunday, May 22 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, at 7 p.m.

The SCV organizations came together in solidarity with those lost due to hate and gun violence after the May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y. where 10 people were killed and three others were injured when a gunman opened fire at a grocery store in what investigators and lawmakers describe as a racially-motivated attack.

The killings reverberated across the country as people tried to process the loss from yet another mass killing. Santa Claritans share the same despair and concern that people throughout the United States have expressed. And on May 15, in a Laguna Woods, church another assault resulted in one death and has been characterized as a politically motivated hate incident by the Orange County Sheriff.

“This event quickly materialized as we contacted each other and discussed the Santa Clarita community’s need to heal and move forward after another senseless killing born of racism and hate,” said Jeffrey Thompson, member of the city of Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable. “It is important we learn to celebrate our differences rather give way to those preaching mistrust, division and fear.”

Members of the clergy in the SCV provided the following statements of support.

“People are hurting and we must take a moment as a community to grieve those who lost their lives, share our sadness and then cast our eyes and our efforts toward the future we want to see so that together we can bring about an end to racism, violence and hate in all its forms,” said the Rev. Christopher Montella of St. Stephen’s.

“We will not be silent or deterred in light of recent events, we respond with solidarity. We will not be passive in the face of hate and violence, we will actively find ways to increase love and kindness,” said Rabbi Jay Siegel.

“The Muslim community of Santa Clarita stands united with all people of conscience against bigotry, violence and prejudice. Hate has no place in our society,” said Dr. Omaran Abdeen, Imam at the Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley. “In our blessed tradition, the Holy Quran says: O people! We created you from a male and a female, and made you races and tribes so that you may know one another. The best among you in the sight of God is the most righteous. God is most knowledgeable, All-Knowing.”

Due to rising community COVID case counts masks are strongly recommended for attendees at the event.

The vigil will be live-streamed and available at st-stephens.org or directly on Facebook @StStephensSCV.

The prayer vigil will be held Sunday May 22, 2022, at 7 p.m.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

24901 Orchard Village Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91355



