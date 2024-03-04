May 4: Spring Boutique Benefiting Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team

The Valencia Hills Wave Swim Team, a local nonprofit for kids, is hosting a Spring Boutique fundraiser Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event, which will be held at Valencia Hills HOA Clubhouse, located at 24060 Oakvale Drive in Valencia, is a free, fun-filled, family-friendly event in Santa Clarita.

Bring the whole family for shopping, food trucks and a free bounce house.

Support local vendors selling clothes, treats, arts and crafts, cosmetics, candles, toys, jewelry and more!

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Teacher Appreciation Week and end-of-school year teacher gifts.

For more information, email ValenciaHillsWave@gmail.com.

