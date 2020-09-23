header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
85°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 23
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
Women's Club
Medical Examiners Identify Man Killed in Solo-Vehicle Acton Crash
| Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020

CHPMedical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Allen Gaitan, a 41-year-old from Palmdale, as the man who died in a solo-vehicle traffic collision Sunday night.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of the collision on Highway 14, south of Mountain Spring Road, finding that the driver, Gaitan, had veered off the freeway and collided with a fence after falling down the embankment, according to a CHP press release.

As a result, Gaitan was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger sustained major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, according to CHP officials.

“Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be a factor in this collision,” per the CHP release.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
California Banning New Gas, Diesel Vehicle Sales by 2035
Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
California Banning New Gas, Diesel Vehicle Sales by 2035
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Rekindling the state’s fight against climate change after a spate of monumental wildfires have left Californians breathing ash and smoke for weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday outlawed the sale of new gas and diesel cars starting in 2035.
FULL STORY...
City Green-Lights Process to Research Local Public Health Department
Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
City Green-Lights Process to Research Local Public Health Department
Santa Clarita is officially looking into creating and operating its own public health department, but not all City Council members agreed.
FULL STORY...
Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Last Seen in Valencia
Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Last Seen in Valencia
Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Omar Conejo Fernandez.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Banning New Gas, Diesel Vehicle Sales by 2035
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Rekindling the state’s fight against climate change after a spate of monumental wildfires have left Californians breathing ash and smoke for weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday outlawed the sale of new gas and diesel cars starting in 2035.
California Banning New Gas, Diesel Vehicle Sales by 2035
Annual Soup for the Soul Fundraiser to Kick-Off Virtually
Now is the time to get involved in the first-ever virtual Soup for the Soul, coming up on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. and Help our Neighbors Build a Bridge to Home this Holiday Season.
Annual Soup for the Soul Fundraiser to Kick-Off Virtually
City Green-Lights Process to Research Local Public Health Department
Santa Clarita is officially looking into creating and operating its own public health department, but not all City Council members agreed.
City Green-Lights Process to Research Local Public Health Department
Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Last Seen in Valencia
Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Omar Conejo Fernandez.
Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Last Seen in Valencia
Dream Comes True for Valencia Grad Jared Oliva
Dreams really did come true for Valencia High School alum Jared Oliva, who made it to the big leagues as a Pittsburgh Pirate this week.
Dream Comes True for Valencia Grad Jared Oliva
Medical Examiners Identify Man Killed in Solo-Vehicle Acton Crash
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Allen Gaitan, a 41-year-old from Palmdale, as the man who died in a solo-vehicle traffic collision Sunday night.
Medical Examiners Identify Man Killed in Solo-Vehicle Acton Crash
Today in SCV History (Sept. 23)
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
Women's Club
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 58th SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,847
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 40 new deaths, including a new death in the city of Santa Clarita, and 810 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with a total of 5,847 cases in the SCV.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 58th SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,847
L.A. County Parks Seeking Instructors for Winter Programs
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for highly talented independent instructors to bring valuable expertise to the community and provide an opportunity for others to learn new skills, stay active and healthy, and have a great time.
L.A. County Parks Seeking Instructors for Winter Programs
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy Wednesday for Sensitive Groups, Individuals
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Wednesday, Sept. 23, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast.
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy Wednesday for Sensitive Groups, Individuals
Sept. 25: GrowthCLUB Business Planning Virtual Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is partnering with One True North, a leadership and business coaching solutions practice in Valencia, to offer GrowthCLUB virtual workshop to the business community, with the first series beginning Friday, Sept. 25 at 8:00 a.m.
Sept. 25: GrowthCLUB Business Planning Virtual Workshop
Animal Care & Control Continues to Shelter Animals Affected by Bobcat Fire
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) continues to provide safe sheltering for animals as a result of the recent Bobcat Fire.
Animal Care & Control Continues to Shelter Animals Affected by Bobcat Fire
Sept. 23: Hart District Virtual Special Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a virtual special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 8:00 a.m.
Sept. 23: Hart District Virtual Special Meeting
Nov. 11: Santa Clarita Online Veteran’s Day Ceremony
The Santa Clarita City Council invites community members to come together for a virtual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military members and their families at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Nov. 11: Santa Clarita Online Veteran’s Day Ceremony
City Expected to Approve Funding for SCV Senior Center, The MAIN
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected to approve funding for the Santa Clarita Valley senior center, as well as The MAIN, during Tuesday’s meeting.
City Expected to Approve Funding for SCV Senior Center, The MAIN
Lifelong SCV Resident, Longtime Realtor Erika Kauzlarich-Bird Joins Compass
Erika Kauzlarich-Bird, former Southland Regional Association of Realtors president and lifelong Santa Clarita resident, joined Compass, an innovative real estate brokerage, this summer to help SCV families find their next dream home.
Lifelong SCV Resident, Longtime Realtor Erika Kauzlarich-Bird Joins Compass
Registration Now Open for City’s ‘Run Santa Clarita’ Virtual Race Series
You’ve spent hours outside this summer, racking up countless miles on off-street trails, sidewalks and paseos, but are all those miles just a number sitting in your fitness tracker?
Registration Now Open for City’s ‘Run Santa Clarita’ Virtual Race Series
Newhall Schools Expected to Resume Virtual Lessons After Ransomware Attack
Students in the Newhall School District are expected to be able to continue virtual learning online this week after a ransomware attack on student and staff technology forced a pause in instruction.
Newhall Schools Expected to Resume Virtual Lessons After Ransomware Attack
SCV Real Estate Firm Representing Seller of Rye Canyon Pointe Office Unit
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Andrew Ghassemi and Matt Sreden, commercial real estate brokers with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to have represented the seller in the sale of approximately 6,077 SF high-image office condo in Valencia.
SCV Real Estate Firm Representing Seller of Rye Canyon Pointe Office Unit
Today in SCV History (Sept. 22)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
cleanup day
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 261,446 Cases Countywide, 16 New Deaths; 5,829 Total Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 16 new deaths and 652 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with the SCV total coming to 5,829 confirmed cases and 57 deaths.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 261,446 Cases Countywide, 16 New Deaths; 5,829 Total Cases in SCV
California Animal Welfare Association Announces First Class of Certified Animal Control Officers
The California Animal Welfare Association announced Monday the launch of the state’s first Certified Animal Control Officer program along with the inaugural group of certified officers.
California Animal Welfare Association Announces First Class of Certified Animal Control Officers
Sept. 22: City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, September 22, starting at 6 p.m.
Sept. 22: City Council Regular Meeting
Princess Cruises Sells Two Ships, Plan for New Ship Delivery
Princess Cruises announced the sale of two of its ships, Sun Princess and Sea Princess, to undisclosed buyers on Monday. The sale of these vessels is in line with parent company Carnival Corporation’s plan to accelerate the removal of less efficient ships from its fleet.
Princess Cruises Sells Two Ships, Plan for New Ship Delivery
%d bloggers like this: