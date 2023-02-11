Michele Jenkins, Longtime COC Trustee, Dies at 72

2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
Michele Jenkins, 72, a member of the Santa Clarita Valley Community College District Board of Trustees that oversees College of the Canyons, died Monday, Feb. 6.
Jenkins had served on the board as a trustee since 1984. She was last re-elected to the board in 2021.
She was the longest serving current COC board member, with a lifelong connection to COC. Jenkins was enrolled as a student when the college opened for its first semester in fall 1969 at the Hart High School campus.
She was among the board members who voted to hire current COC Chancellor Dianne Van Hook in 1988.
“I owe an incredible debt of gratitude to Michele Jenkins,” said Van Hook, in a statement released Thursday. “I am convinced that her presence on the board is the reason why I am here at College of the Canyons. She had the courage to hire a female in a time in Santa Clarita when that wasn’t popular, she believed in the potential of people in situations, she believed that relationships matter, she invested her time and energy to make sure she contributed to the lives of the people with whom she cared about and the places with which she associated, and she put her actions behind her words and she always did so with a sense of fun and integrity.”
Jenkins is survived by her husband Greg, a son and daughter and four grandchildren. A son preceded her in death in 2019.
A memorial service for Jenkins will be scheduled later this spring.
The College of the Canyons board of trustees will meet Saturday, Feb. 11 in special session to move to approve the procedure and timeline in making a provisional appointment as a result of the death of Jenkins.
Opera legend Shigemi Matsumoto and her husband Marty Stark have donated nearly $1.5 million to the music program at California State University, Northridge. The university is naming a recital hall in her honor.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 5 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will spotlight Lynn Fearman on Monday, March 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The free oil painting art demo will be at The MAIN Theatre in Old Town Newhall, 24266 Main St., Newhall 91321.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss accepting the donation of the former YMCA building at Valencia Summit for expansion of the city’s Primetime Preschool program, Contract Classes, Aquatics Programs and Camp Clarita.
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, what better way to show your love for that special someone than saying “I do”? The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies program has married over 330 loving couples since its inception in 2020.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday, Feb. 13, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
For the first time ever, Princess Cruises will call at Yorktown, Va. and Virginia’s Historic Triangle, as part of a series of custom-curated itineraries in summer 2024 that will highlight opportunities to experience Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown in addition to visiting the historic seaside town.
