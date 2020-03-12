MLB: Opening Day Delayed at Least 2 Weeks; Spring Training Suspended

Following a call with the 30 Clubs, and after consultation with the Major League Baseball (MLB) Players Association, Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced Thursday that MLB has decided to suspend Spring Training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans.
MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season. Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to Clubs in the coming days. As of 4:00 p.m. (ET) Thursday, forthcoming Spring Training games have been cancelled, and 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Tucson, Arizona have been postponed indefinitely.
MLB and the Clubs have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular season schedule. MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.
Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans. MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued guidance Friday for participants and spectators of the 2020 Los Angeles Marathon on Saturday, March 7, in an effort to inform the public about protecting themselves against novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In proactive response to the unpredictable circumstances evolving from the global spread of COVID-19 and in an abundance of caution, Princess Cruises announced that it will voluntarily pause global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months (60 days), impacting voyages departing March 12 to May 10.
To protect the health of the public and personnel, and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is limiting access to its front lobby unless you are experiencing an emergent situation, for the remainder of the month of March.
Exactly one year ago, on the anniversary of the 1928 St. Francis Dam disaster in San Francisquito Canyon, Congress passed the St. Francis Dam Disaster National Memorial Act, agreeing to create a national memorial and monument to recognize the lives lost.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers. Bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around these outlets after a rainfall
While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month.
College of the Canyons, CalArts, USC, UCLA and CSUN are among the more than 100 U.S. colleges and universities canceling in-person classes and ramping up online learning due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
There were no known cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley as of Tuesday, but the community is encouraged to take preventative steps as residents continue their regular activities, according to health officials.
A total of 1,406 people had disembarked the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in the Port of Oakland by Tuesday night as the multi-day process of clearing the ship of several hundred more passengers continued Wednesday, Valencia-based Princess Cruises confirmed.
Freelance journalists in California have lost job opportunities and seen their First Amendment rights violated under a new law meant to help freelancers in the tech and ride-hail industries, but state officials argue any setbacks reporters experience are not attacks on anyone’s speech.
A Florida couple aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship carrying more than a dozen passengers and crew who tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19, has filed a lawsuit against Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruise Lines, alleging the company exposed them to the disease.
