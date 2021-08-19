Motorists Advised to Find Alternate Routes as Caltrans Announces Full Weekend Closure of WB I-210 at I-5

The California Department of Transportation announces a 55-hour weekend full closure of westbound Interstate 210 in Sylmar for paving work. The closure is part of a series of 55-hour closures that will be conducted on I-210 in the San Fernando Valley. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

The closures are as follows:

Friday, Aug. 20 at 10:00 p.m. through 5:00 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23

– Full closure of westbound I-210 between Interstate 5 (I-5) and Roxford St.

– Westbound Polk St. on-ramp

– Westbound Roxford St. on-ramp

– Westbound Yarnell St. on and off-ramp

– Westbound I-210 to I-5 Interchange

– Eastbound Paxton St. off-ramp

Motorists are advised to use State Route 118 as an alternate route to reach their destination and to avoid the area of the full closure.

Some closures may start and end later. All closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to check traffic conditions before leaving to their destination by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.

The work on I-210 is part of a $135.5 million project replacing all lanes of I-210 with new pavement from Wheatland Ave to I-5. The on and off-ramps, connectors and adjacent shoulders will also be rehabilitated. Overhead sign structures, traffic loop detectors, center median barrier, and the guardrail system will be upgraded. This project is funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

