Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Internship Program Opens For L.A. County College Students

The LA County Arts Internship Program will provide 228 university and community college students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts at over 160 nonprofit organizations across the L.A. region starting this summer.

Applications for interested students are open now.

The LA County Arts Internship Program is the largest paid undergraduate summer internship program in the US. Now in its 24th year, more than 2,500 students have accessed the L.A. County arts and culture field through the program, which provides internships with nonprofit organizations working across a myriad of arts and creative fields including performing, presenting, literary, film/media, arts education, social justice, and more.

Its companion program, the Getty Marrow Multicultural Undergraduate Internship Program, provides internships with museums and visual arts organizations.

AIP interns build their professional skills and connections and learn about the arts sector, while completing projects in education, marketing, graphic design, fundraising, event production, and more. AIP host organization partners, which range in budget size, include nonprofits focusing on artistic disciplines including theater, dance, multimedia, film, and social justice through the arts.

“L.A. County Arts and Culture is investing in the next generation of creatives through its arts internship program. More than 200 young people from across Los Angeles County’s diverse communities will be embedded in nonprofit arts organizations that shape our neighborhoods and connections with the world around us. Congratulations and best wishes for an amazing summer,” said Board Chair Lindsey P. Horvath.

“We are committed to expanding arts learning and creative career pathways for L.A. County’s young people. I’m excited to say we’re now investing over $1.5 million dollars in the Arts Internship Program each year,” said Kristin Sakoda, Director of the Department of Arts and Culture. “The program provides salaries, real-world experience, job skills, networking, and educational events. Our model of ensuring internships are paid, deepening inclusion of community college students, having over 160 intern host partners in an array of artistic fields, and supporting the next generation of arts leaders, all increases opportunity for diverse youth and equitable access to the creative economy.”

Applications for the program are now open. Any current undergraduate students, as well as students graduating between May 1, 2024 – Dec. 1, 2024, are eligible to apply. All applicants must be currently enrolled in a community college or four-year university. Applicants must also be residents of or attending schools located in Los Angeles County, and they cannot be previous AIP participants. Eligible students of diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Students who wish to apply may do so by identifying the opportunities they are interested in at lacountyarts.org/internships, and applying directly to those host organizations. Positions will be launched at the beginning of each month starting in April through July of 2024. Interested students are encouraged to continue checking our website for the most up to date and available positions.

