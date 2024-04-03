header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 3
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
General Store
Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Internship Program Opens For L.A. County College Students
| Wednesday, Apr 3, 2024
Water drop


The LA County Arts Internship Program will provide 228 university and community college students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts at over 160 nonprofit organizations across the L.A. region starting this summer.

Applications for interested students are open now.

The LA County Arts Internship Program is the largest paid undergraduate summer internship program in the US. Now in its 24th year, more than 2,500 students have accessed the L.A. County arts and culture field through the program, which provides internships with nonprofit organizations working across a myriad of arts and creative fields including performing, presenting, literary, film/media, arts education, social justice, and more.

Its companion program, the Getty Marrow Multicultural Undergraduate Internship Program, provides internships with museums and visual arts organizations.

AIP interns build their professional skills and connections and learn about the arts sector, while completing projects in education, marketing, graphic design, fundraising, event production, and more. AIP host organization partners, which range in budget size, include nonprofits focusing on artistic disciplines including theater, dance, multimedia, film, and social justice through the arts.

“L.A. County Arts and Culture is investing in the next generation of creatives through its arts internship program. More than 200 young people from across Los Angeles County’s diverse communities will be embedded in nonprofit arts organizations that shape our neighborhoods and connections with the world around us. Congratulations and best wishes for an amazing summer,” said Board Chair Lindsey P. Horvath.

“We are committed to expanding arts learning and creative career pathways for L.A. County’s young people. I’m excited to say we’re now investing over $1.5 million dollars in the Arts Internship Program each year,” said Kristin Sakoda, Director of the Department of Arts and Culture. “The program provides salaries, real-world experience, job skills, networking, and educational events. Our model of ensuring internships are paid, deepening inclusion of community college students, having over 160 intern host partners in an array of artistic fields, and supporting the next generation of arts leaders, all increases opportunity for diverse youth and equitable access to the creative economy.”

Applications for the program are now open. Any current undergraduate students, as well as students graduating between May 1, 2024 – Dec. 1, 2024, are eligible to apply. All applicants must be currently enrolled in a community college or four-year university. Applicants must also be residents of or attending schools located in Los Angeles County, and they cannot be previous AIP participants. Eligible students of diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Students who wish to apply may do so by identifying the opportunities they are interested in at lacountyarts.org/internships, and applying directly to those host organizations. Positions will be launched at the beginning of each month starting in April through July of 2024. Interested students are encouraged to continue checking our website for the most up to date and available positions.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Internship Program Opens For L.A. County College Students

Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Internship Program Opens For L.A. County College Students
Wednesday, Apr 3, 2024
The LA County Arts Internship Program will provide 228 university and community college students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts at over 160 nonprofit organizations across the L.A. region starting this summer.
FULL STORY...

Barger Spotlights Availability of Free Parkway Trees During Earth Month

Barger Spotlights Availability of Free Parkway Trees During Earth Month
Tuesday, Apr 2, 2024
Now that Earth Month has arrived, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger wants residents living in Los Angeles County’s unincorporated communities to know they can obtain and plant a parkway tree at no cost.
FULL STORY...

Clean California Beautification Project Confronts Illegal Dumping in North L.A. County

Clean California Beautification Project Confronts Illegal Dumping in North L.A. County
Tuesday, Apr 2, 2024
Caltrans has announced the completion of a $1.3 million Clean California project in north Los Angeles County that features more durable and visually appealing fencing installed along stretches of Interstate 5, Interstate 210 and State Route 118 to fight illegal dumping, improve litter collection and remove graffiti.
FULL STORY...

Free Gun Safety Locks Available in L.A. County

Free Gun Safety Locks Available in L.A. County
Tuesday, Apr 2, 2024
To address the public health crisis of gun violence, the Los Angeles County Office of Violence Prevention, housed in the Department of Public Health, has made 60,000 gun safety locks available to the public.
FULL STORY...

County Public Health Launches Readiness Champions Initiative

County Public Health Launches Readiness Champions Initiative
Monday, Apr 1, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Monday it is launching the Community Readiness Champions Initiative, a campaign aimed to train residents and workers in multiple essential lifesaving skills.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ken Striplin | Skyline Ranch Park- Welcoming the City’s 38th Park
Feel the breeze and take in the sweeping views at the City’s 38th park, Skyline Ranch Park, a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages.
Ken Striplin | Skyline Ranch Park- Welcoming the City’s 38th Park
Sept. 27: 2024 Economic Outlook Lands Shark Tank Keynote Speaker
The SCVEDC in partnership with College of the Canyons have unveiled their plans for the 2204 Economic Outlook Event. 
Sept. 27: 2024 Economic Outlook Lands Shark Tank Keynote Speaker
April 9: Journalist Asaf Elia-Shalev To Offer a New Perspective on History
Israeli-American journalist Asaf Elia-Shalev will discuss his most recent publication, “Israel’s Black Panthers: The Radicals who Punctured a Nation’s Founding Myth” on Tuesday, April 9, at California State University, Northridge.
April 9: Journalist Asaf Elia-Shalev To Offer a New Perspective on History
Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Internship Program Opens For L.A. County College Students
The LA County Arts Internship Program will provide 228 university and community college students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts at over 160 nonprofit organizations across the L.A. region starting this summer.
Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Internship Program Opens For L.A. County College Students
April 17: CSUN Hosts Third Annual EV Car Show
California State University, Northridge is hosting its third annual EV car show and panel discussion on the future of such vehicles on Wednesday, April 17.
April 17: CSUN Hosts Third Annual EV Car Show
Yes I Can Introduces New Podcast ‘Breaking the Biz’
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education is proud to announce the launch of the Breaking the Biz Podcast, showcasing weekly the remarkable journey of professionals working in the entertainment industry.
Yes I Can Introduces New Podcast ‘Breaking the Biz’
Cal Grant Deadline Extended to May 2
Good news for students hoping to secure financial aid for the 2024-25 academic year: The deadline to apply for the Cal Grant has been extended to May 2, 2024.
Cal Grant Deadline Extended to May 2
Today in SCV History (April 3)
1917 - Castaic post office established inside Sam Parson's general store [story]
General Store
Barger Spotlights Availability of Free Parkway Trees During Earth Month
Now that Earth Month has arrived, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger wants residents living in Los Angeles County’s unincorporated communities to know they can obtain and plant a parkway tree at no cost.
Barger Spotlights Availability of Free Parkway Trees During Earth Month
June 8: Summer Breeze Concert Series ‘A Night of Motown’
The Summer Breeze concert series will present "A Night of Motown" on Saturday, June 8, 4-9 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 8: Summer Breeze Concert Series ‘A Night of Motown’
All State Parks in Big Sur Area Closed Due to Highway 1 Road Slip Out
A slip-out of the cliffside underneath Highway 1 in Big Sur has forced the closure of the roadway. California State Parks have announced that due to the road slip out on Highway 1 at Rocky Creek in Monterey County, all state parks in the Big Sur Area are now closed to day use and camping.
All State Parks in Big Sur Area Closed Due to Highway 1 Road Slip Out
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Buckle Up for the 2024 Cowboy Festival!
The aroma of savory barbecue wafting through the air, the joy of line dancing with friends and the chance to travel back in time to the Wild West are all experiences that make the city of Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival so unique.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Buckle Up for the 2024 Cowboy Festival!
Hart Senior Selected as Finalist in Prestigious STEM Competition
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Zachary Jones, a 12th grade student dually enrolled at Learning Post Academy and Hart High School, has been selected as a finalist in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.
Hart Senior Selected as Finalist in Prestigious STEM Competition
‘Beyond the Palette’ Art Exhibit at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce “Beyond the Palette,” a group exhibition by artists of the LELA (Lantern of the East – Los Angeles) International Artists organization.
‘Beyond the Palette’ Art Exhibit at The MAIN
LASD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Santa Clarita Woman
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person, Margaret Rose Deamborossio.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Clean California Beautification Project Confronts Illegal Dumping in North L.A. County
Caltrans has announced the completion of a $1.3 million Clean California project in north Los Angeles County that features more durable and visually appealing fencing installed along stretches of Interstate 5, Interstate 210 and State Route 118 to fight illegal dumping, improve litter collection and remove graffiti.
Clean California Beautification Project Confronts Illegal Dumping in North L.A. County
Free Gun Safety Locks Available in L.A. County
To address the public health crisis of gun violence, the Los Angeles County Office of Violence Prevention, housed in the Department of Public Health, has made 60,000 gun safety locks available to the public.
Free Gun Safety Locks Available in L.A. County
Experience the Legendary Mildred Dumas in Action at The MAIN
Step into the world of theatrical mastery with "Uncle Rufus II: Odella’s Revenge," where seasoned talent meets gripping storytelling, including the legendary Mildred Dumas, the heart and soul of the production.
Experience the Legendary Mildred Dumas in Action at The MAIN
Today in SCV History (April 2)
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos [story]
Ramona Movie
Ken Striplin | Unlocking Benefits of Recreation, Outdoor Exploration
Over the past few months, Santa Clarita has received plenty of rain, making our hillsides green and replenishing our groundwater.
Ken Striplin | Unlocking Benefits of Recreation, Outdoor Exploration
County Public Health Launches Readiness Champions Initiative
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Monday it is launching the Community Readiness Champions Initiative, a campaign aimed to train residents and workers in multiple essential lifesaving skills.
County Public Health Launches Readiness Champions Initiative
April 20: Zonta SCV Free LifeForward Workshop
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop Saturday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., designed to help participants navigate difficult situations by learning coping skills and build resilience to successfully navigate life’s challenges.
April 20: Zonta SCV Free LifeForward Workshop
Living History, Skills Tests Coming to Annual Cowboy Festival
The city of Santa Clarita’s 28th Annual Cowboy Festival, set to return to William S. Hart Park (24151 Newhall Avenue) on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will bring an exciting lineup for attendees to partake in.
Living History, Skills Tests Coming to Annual Cowboy Festival
June 1: ‘Eat. Drink. Local.’ Festival at Central Park
Eat. Drink. Local., which was previously known as Veg Fest, announces its 2024 festival will be taking place at Central Park on Saturday, June 1, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
June 1: ‘Eat. Drink. Local.’ Festival at Central Park
SCVNews.com