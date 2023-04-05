header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
62°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 5
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
Summer Arts Internship Opens For L.A. County Students
| Wednesday, Apr 5, 2023
Water drop

Applications are now open for students interested in the county’s Art internship program this summer.

The Los Angeles County Arts Internship Program will provide 228 university and community college students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts at over 150 nonprofit organizations starting this summer.

The AIP is the largest paid summer internship program in the US. Now in its 23rd year, more than 2,500 students have accessed the L.A. County arts and culture field through the program, which places interns in nonprofit performing, presenting, literary, and municipal arts organizations. Its companion program, the Getty Marrow Multicultural Undergraduate Internship Program, provides internships to museums and visual arts organizations.

AIP interns build their professional skills and connections while completing projects in education, marketing, graphic design, fundraising, production, and more. Host organizations, which range in budget size, include nonprofits focusing on artistic disciplines including theater, dance, multimedia, film, and social justice through the arts.

“The Arts Internship Program is a win-win. For the college students, it’s a paid summer job and an incredible entryway into our local creative economy. For our arts and culture nonprofits, many of which are still reeling from COVID-19 impacts, the interns will be a source of support and sustainability during a summer that’s going to be crucial to the sector’s recovery,” said Board of Supervisors Chair, Janice Hahn.

“For thousands of diverse young people, including many who face barriers to creative jobs in LA County, the Arts Internship Program provides salaries, real-world experience and job skills, and pathways to creative careers,” said Kristin Sakoda, Director of the Department of Arts and Culture. “Our evaluation tells us again and again of the program’s transformational power, both in its hands-on approach to leadership training and in its cohort model, which encourages peer networking and support among next generation arts leaders.”

Applications for the program are now open. Any current undergraduate students, as well as students graduating between May 1, to Dec. 1 are eligible to apply. All applicants must be currently enrolled in a community college or four-year university. Applicants must also be residents of or attending schools that are located in Los Angeles County, and they cannot be previous AIP participants. Eligible students of diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Students who wish to apply may do so by identifying the opportunities they are interested in by visiting the website, and applying directly to those host organizations. Positions will be launched at the beginning of each month starting in April through July of 2023. Interested students are encouraged to continue checking the website for the most up to date and available positions.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Parks and Rec Opens Spring Classes for All

Parks and Rec Opens Spring Classes for All
Wednesday, Apr 5, 2023
Spring has sprung, Time to get outdoors, connect with loved ones and learn something new.
FULL STORY...

Summer Arts Internship Opens For L.A. County Students

Summer Arts Internship Opens For L.A. County Students
Wednesday, Apr 5, 2023
Applications are now open for students interested in the county's Art internship program this summer. 
FULL STORY...

Supes Declare April Arts Month in L.A. County

Supes Declare April Arts Month in L.A. County
Tuesday, Apr 4, 2023
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion Tuesday that declares April 2023 as Arts Month in Los Angeles County and praises the contributions of artists, arts administrators, arts organizations, culture bearers and arts educators throughout the county. The motion was authored by Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn and Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
FULL STORY...

Get Off Your Apps, April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Get Off Your Apps, April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Tuesday, Apr 4, 2023
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be actively looking for drivers throughout the month who are in violation of the state’s hands-free cell phone law.
FULL STORY...

SCV Commuters Alerted to I-210 Ramp Closures

SCV Commuters Alerted to I-210 Ramp Closures
Tuesday, Apr 4, 2023
The California Department of Transportation has announced the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along I-210 between Sunland and Altadena for construction to upgrade the ramps up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County Declares April as Arts, Culture, and Creativity Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on a motion by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath that declares April as Arts, Culture, and Creativity Month.
County Declares April as Arts, Culture, and Creativity Month
Parks and Rec Opens Spring Classes for All
Spring has sprung, Time to get outdoors, connect with loved ones and learn something new.
Parks and Rec Opens Spring Classes for All
Summer Arts Internship Opens For L.A. County Students
Applications are now open for students interested in the county's Art internship program this summer. 
Summer Arts Internship Opens For L.A. County Students
City Urges to Keep Ant Spray Out of The Waterways
Water has the ability to transport just about everything it comes into contact with, whether it comes from rain, sprinklers or a garden hose, water carries everything downhill due to gravity.
City Urges to Keep Ant Spray Out of The Waterways
Princess Cruises Changes 2024 Itinerary to Catch Solar Eclipse at Sea
Princess Cruises is altering an itinerary aboard Emerald Princess in April 2024 to give guests sailing the Mexican Riviera the rare opportunity to experience a complete solar eclipse at sea.
Princess Cruises Changes 2024 Itinerary to Catch Solar Eclipse at Sea
Today in SCV History (April 5)
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
April 27: Fantasy Theme Call for Art Deadline
Apply now! City of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork with the theme of antfasy for consideration for an upcoming exhibit at the First Floor Gallery in City Hall.
April 27: Fantasy Theme Call for Art Deadline
Supes Declare April Arts Month in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion Tuesday that declares April 2023 as Arts Month in Los Angeles County and praises the contributions of artists, arts administrators, arts organizations, culture bearers and arts educators throughout the county. The motion was authored by Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn and Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
Supes Declare April Arts Month in L.A. County
Wilk Recognizes Julio Lemos Insurance Services
California State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has recognized Julio Lemos Jr. and Newhall-based Julio Lemos Insurance Services as Senate District 21’s March Small Business of the Month.
Wilk Recognizes Julio Lemos Insurance Services
May 20-21: The 38th Annual Lilac Festival in Pine Mountain Club
After a three year absence the 38th Annual Lilac Festival in Pine Mountain Club will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The outdoors festival will feature arts & crafts booths, music, vendors and more.
May 20-21: The 38th Annual Lilac Festival in Pine Mountain Club
College Student From SCV is Finalist for Truman Scholarship
Joelle Min, a Claremont McKenna College junior from the Santa Clarita Valley, has been named a finalist for the Truman Scholarship, the nation’s most prestigious and competitive scholarship for aspiring public service leaders.
College Student From SCV is Finalist for Truman Scholarship
Get Off Your Apps, April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be actively looking for drivers throughout the month who are in violation of the state’s hands-free cell phone law.
Get Off Your Apps, April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month
April 15: SCOPE Presents Free ‘The River Next Door’ Event
Lynn Plambeck of SCOPE, Santa Clarita Organization to Protect the Environment and Jim Danza of the Friends of the Santa Clara River will present "The River Next Door" on Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
April 15: SCOPE Presents Free ‘The River Next Door’ Event
CARESCV Returns to College of the Canyons After Two-Year Hiatus
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California are hosting the fifth CARESCV Cancer Awareness and Resource Expo at The University Center at College of the Canyons Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
CARESCV Returns to College of the Canyons After Two-Year Hiatus
COC Express Admissions Days Announced
College of the Canyons will offer a series of Express Admissions Days to facilitate the admission process for new students looking to enroll in the summer or fall 2023 semesters.
COC Express Admissions Days Announced
SCV Commuters Alerted to I-210 Ramp Closures
The California Department of Transportation has announced the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along I-210 between Sunland and Altadena for construction to upgrade the ramps up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
SCV Commuters Alerted to I-210 Ramp Closures
Ken Striplin | Message From the City Manager
Preserving the natural beauty of our city has been a priority for your city council since incorporation. In fact, the very first city ordinance protects our oak trees stating, "…the beauty and natural setting of our city is greatly enhanced by the presence of large numbers of majestic oak trees."
Ken Striplin | Message From the City Manager
Men of Harmony Renamed Harmony Hills Chorus
Dave Norman, chapter president of the Men of Harmony A-Capella Chorus has announced the group has changed its name to the Harmony Hills Chorus.
Men of Harmony Renamed Harmony Hills Chorus
Today in SCV History (April 4)
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
COC Men’s Swim Team Ties for First at WSC Home Meet
College of the Canyons hosted Western State Conference (WSC) meet No. 3 at the Cougar Natatorium on March 31, with the men's team tying for an historic first-place result and the women's side swimming to fourth in the team standings.
COC Men’s Swim Team Ties for First at WSC Home Meet
CSUN Beach Volleyball Sweeps St. Katherine; Falls to Concordia
The California State University, Northridge beach volleyball team (13-12) split a Saturday at Great Park as the Matadors swept Saint Katherine for the second straight day before falling in a tight 3-2 decision to host Concordia Irvine. 
CSUN Beach Volleyball Sweeps St. Katherine; Falls to Concordia
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
As the president of our chapter, I am thrilled to tell you about all the fantastic events we have had this March.
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President Cindy Curtis
Mustangs Celebrate First-Ever GSAC Men’s Volleyball Championship
Braden Van Groningen took advantage of an overpass on match point to hammer the ball to the floor to give The Master's University their first-ever Golden State Athletic Conference Championship in men's volleyball.
Mustangs Celebrate First-Ever GSAC Men’s Volleyball Championship
Two Grand Glams Propel Mustangs Into Menlo Oaks Sweep
The Master's University baseball team got eight home runs, including two grand slams, to win both games of Saturday's doubleheader and sweep the three-game series over the Menlo Oaks.
Two Grand Glams Propel Mustangs Into Menlo Oaks Sweep
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: