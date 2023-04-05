Summer Arts Internship Opens For L.A. County Students

Applications are now open for students interested in the county’s Art internship program this summer.

The Los Angeles County Arts Internship Program will provide 228 university and community college students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts at over 150 nonprofit organizations starting this summer.

The AIP is the largest paid summer internship program in the US. Now in its 23rd year, more than 2,500 students have accessed the L.A. County arts and culture field through the program, which places interns in nonprofit performing, presenting, literary, and municipal arts organizations. Its companion program, the Getty Marrow Multicultural Undergraduate Internship Program, provides internships to museums and visual arts organizations.

AIP interns build their professional skills and connections while completing projects in education, marketing, graphic design, fundraising, production, and more. Host organizations, which range in budget size, include nonprofits focusing on artistic disciplines including theater, dance, multimedia, film, and social justice through the arts.

“The Arts Internship Program is a win-win. For the college students, it’s a paid summer job and an incredible entryway into our local creative economy. For our arts and culture nonprofits, many of which are still reeling from COVID-19 impacts, the interns will be a source of support and sustainability during a summer that’s going to be crucial to the sector’s recovery,” said Board of Supervisors Chair, Janice Hahn.

“For thousands of diverse young people, including many who face barriers to creative jobs in LA County, the Arts Internship Program provides salaries, real-world experience and job skills, and pathways to creative careers,” said Kristin Sakoda, Director of the Department of Arts and Culture. “Our evaluation tells us again and again of the program’s transformational power, both in its hands-on approach to leadership training and in its cohort model, which encourages peer networking and support among next generation arts leaders.”

Applications for the program are now open. Any current undergraduate students, as well as students graduating between May 1, to Dec. 1 are eligible to apply. All applicants must be currently enrolled in a community college or four-year university. Applicants must also be residents of or attending schools that are located in Los Angeles County, and they cannot be previous AIP participants. Eligible students of diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Students who wish to apply may do so by identifying the opportunities they are interested in by visiting the website, and applying directly to those host organizations. Positions will be launched at the beginning of each month starting in April through July of 2023. Interested students are encouraged to continue checking the website for the most up to date and available positions.

