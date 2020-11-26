Need Volunteers? Want to Be One? Check City’s Volunteer Hub

Santa Clarita’s new Volunteer Hub at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com is a one-stop-shop that connects area nonprofit organizations and volunteers.

The Volunteer Hub offers non-profits a new avenue to promote their volunteer needs and recruit volunteers, and gives interested community members a central place to explore and sign up for up-to-date volunteer opportunities with both the City of Santa Clarita and local non-profits.

Nonprofit leaders can now easily submit a request to promote their volunteer needs and recruit volunteers by visiting the user-friendly website.

Since its launch at the end of October, seven nonprofits, including Family Promise, WiSH Education Foundation and Blue Star Ranch, have submitted requests to promote their volunteer needs on SantaClaritaVolunteers.com and have generated interest from volunteers.

Volunteers can now offer help in animal care, youth mentoring, food or supply delivery, marketing support, or other city volunteer opportunities.

The Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub is updated daily as new volunteer opportunities or needs come up.