July 16: Volunteers Sought for CERT Simulation Drill

Volunteers are being sought to act as injured survivors to create a “real-world” disaster scenario. This event is the final skills assessment for the 21-hour CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Program, where class participants will demonstrate the response skills they have learned. This drill will take place indoors and outdoors, regardless of weather conditions. Volunteers will be expected to wear closed-toe shoes and may have to wear costume make-up.
The drill will be held Wednesday, July 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Volunteers 7 and older are being sought. A parent/guardian must accompany minors (age 17 and under) for the duration of the session.
The CERT Simulaton Drill will be held at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The 91st Anniversary of the SCV Fourth of July Parade with the theme “Celebrating America's Independence the SCV Way: Live, Work, Play" rolled along the streets of Old Town Newhall to large crowds on the morning of July 4.
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host a captivating and thought-provoking exhibition by artist Sherif Hakeem, titled “Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art.” The exhibition will run from July 31 to Aug. 29 showcasing Hakeem’s exquisite hyper-realistic fine art portraits of vulnerable and endangered species.
The Santa Clarita Valley will enjoy a patriotic Fourth of July beginning with the annual Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley Pancake Breakfast at 6:30 a.m. The breakfast, offered until the parade starts at 9 a.m. will cost $10, with children under 12 eating free. You can find the pancakes at Sixth and Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Happy Fourth of July Santa Clarita! There are three celebratory events happening on Tuesday, including the annual Independence Day Classic 5k and 10K, the hometown favorite SCV Fourth of July Parade and the Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular.
"The Andrews Brothers" is a jukebox musical featuring 30 songs with the music of an entire generation. This musical is a valentine to the heroes of World War II. Produced by Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation. Performances will take place Aug. 11-Sept. 3 at the historic Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.
Under a new contract with Southern California Edison, a fleet of firefighting helitankers, pilots and support crews, known as the Quick Reaction Force, will continue to suppress wildfires across Southern California through the rest of the year. Southern California Edison has sponsored the Quick Reaction Force since 2021.
The Fourth of July is fast approaching, and I want to emphasize the importance of fire safety within our community. The National Fire Protection Association revealed that in 2018 the United States experienced an estimated 19,500 fires due to fireworks. The use of illegal fireworks poses an imminent threat to our valley.
Just before the Fourth of July holiday, California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) recognized Fred Arnold and Santa Clarita-based mortgage company American Family Funding, as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month for the month of July.
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit organization that provides career skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, added three professionals to its board of trustees. New board members, Steve Corbin, Lisa Pavik and Carol Stevenson, bring diverse expertise and insights to this working board.
As the warm breeze of summer begins to fill the air, what better way to cool off than at the beach. I am pleased to announce the return of the Summer Beach Bus, a wonderful program utilizing Santa Clarita Transit buses to connect our community with the sun-kissed shores of Ventura, providing a convenient and enjoyable way to enjoy the sand, surf and sunshine.
The state champion ritual team of Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 presented their annual Flag Day Ceremony on June 9, the Friday closest to Flag Day on June 14. During the event attendees learned the history of the flag of the United States of America.
The newest members of the California Highway Patrol were sworn in on Friday, June 30 during a graduation ceremony at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento. The 101 officers are part of the CHP’s multiyear recruiting campaign to fill 1,000 vacant officer positions by hiring qualified individuals from California’s diverse communities.
