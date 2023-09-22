Oct. 7: Canyon Country Community Day Seeks Volunteers

Help beautify Canyon Country on Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to noon, during Canyon Country Community Day. Volunteers will help city of Santa Clarita staff paint walls and re-mulch the parkways on Whites Canyon Road between Stillmore Street and Nadal Street.

Volunteers are sought for this event age 13 and older.

All volunteers are required to resister online. Minoros must be registered individually and be accompanied by a parent/guardian who is also registered to volunteer.

Volunteers should:

— For your safety, wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes, jeans/long pants, and clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.

— Dress in layers is best.

— Wear gloves, hat and sunscreen.

— Bring water and snacks.

For more information and to regisiter visit https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/opp_details/12169.

