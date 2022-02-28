The city of Santa Clarita’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its Regular Meeting Thursday, March 3, at 6 p.m.

The meeting will take place at Santa Clarita City Hall in the city council chambers located on the first floor at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355.

Among the new business will be a presentation on the David March Park Phase II Masterplan and an update on the Volunteer Engagement Program.

In 2021, Volunteer Engagement recruited 3,312 volunteers, equivalent to 6.8 full time employees) who contributed 14,162 hours to city programs, events and projects. These volunteer hours are valued at approximately $475,993.

The city of Santa Clarita received the Rising to Excellence Award from the National Association of Volunteer Programs in Local Government for responding to community needs as a result of the pandemic, through volunteer services and the new Santa Clarita Volunteer Hub.

To view the agenda online visit Parks Commission meeting agenda.

