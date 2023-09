Volunteers Sought for Light Up Main Street

Santa Clarita Volunteers is seeking volunteers for Light Up Main Street on Saturday, Nov. 18. Volunteers age 14 and older are being sought for a variety of positions at the annual holiday kickoff event in Old Town Newhall. Age requriements vary according to volunteer activity.

Ready to get into the holiday spirit? Looking for fun, friendly, enthusiastic and engaging volunteers to help at activity booths at the much-anticipated Light Up Main Street event in Newhall. Some positions require standing for the entire shift.

Volunteers are sought to help with craft booths, carnival games, greeters/line control at Santa photo booth, line control at caricature artist/face painter, line control/waiver check at inflatables and line control at the Snow Zone.

For more information or volunteer visit santaclaritavolunteers.com.

