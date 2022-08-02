Newhall Aquarium, Learning Center Seeks Volunteers

Newhall Aquarium & Learning Center is seeking volunteers to work with Newhall Aquarium to educate visitors on marine life.

Anyone interested in volunteering must be 16 years or older.

The Newhall Aquarium and Learning Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about marine life. The facility provides a hands-on learning experience complete with touch tanks that allow children of all ages and adults to interact with and gain a new respect for many different species of marine life.

​Outreach programs are available to schools and other private events such as birthday parties.

​Please email newhallaquarium@hotmail.com for further info or call (661) 220 -5512 or visit the Facebook page under Newhall Aquarium.

Hours of Operation:

Weekdays by appointment for group events/outreach programs.

Saturday and Sunday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for small family or individual walk in visits. No appointment needed.

Location:

Newhall Aquarium & Learning Center

24631 Arch St., Newhall, CA 91321

To volunteer call (661) 220-5512.

