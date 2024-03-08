Volunteers Needed for Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, Registration Open Now

Roll up your sleeves and dust off those boots! The 28th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, is back in town and the city of Santa Clarita is looking for volunteers to assist with different activities during the event.

Residents 10 years and older who want to have a fun volunteering experience are invited to register to help at William S. Hart Park, 24151 N. Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321, on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21.

Volunteer registration is now open at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. Volunteers are needed for a variety of positions, including food court runners, merchandise assistants, activity helpers and more.

All volunteers are encouraged to attend the Cowboy Volunteer Round-Up and Orientation taking place on Tuesday, April 16, at 7 p.m. at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. Santa Clarita, CA 91350, Volunteers will have a chance to ask questions and get a behind-the-scenes look at the Cowboy Festival.

For more information about the Volunteer Round-Up, volunteering for the Cowboy Festival and other opportunities with the city, please visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com or contact Volunteer Engagement Program Coordinator Gabby Vera at (661) 250-3708 or volunteers@santaclarita.gov.

