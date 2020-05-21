[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Newhall School District Announces New Staff Administrators
| Thursday, May 21, 2020
Amanda Montemayor, Newhall School District's new assistant superintendent of human resources.

Amanda Montemayor, Newhall School District’s new Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources.

The Newhall School District is pleased to announce that Amanda Montemayor has been named Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources, and Sheri Staszewski has been named Assistant Superintendent, Business Services.

They are excited to work collaboratively with NSD teachers, staff, parents and students. They will work hard to ensure high achievement for all students, carrying forward Newhall’s tradition of excellence.

Montemayor began her career in the Newhall School District in 2002. She has served as a long-term sub, Curriculum Specialist, General Education Teacher, Special Day Class Teacher, Assistant Principal, Principal, and most recently as the Director of Human Resources. Mrs. Montemayor also taught for Lake Elsinore Unified School District. She holds a BA from California State University, San Marcos and a MA in Educational Leadership from the University of La Verne. Montemayor comes from a long line of teachers and is a third-generation school administrator. She and her husband have three children who are and have been students in NSD.

Sheri Staszewski, Newhall School District's new assistant superintendent, business services

Sheri Staszewski, named Newhall School District’s new Assistant Superintendent, Business Services.

Staszewski comes to us from Santa Paula Unified School District where she served as the Assistant Superintendent of Business Services for the past two years. She has worked as a Chief Business Official in California public schools for the past twelve years. Ms. Staszewski holds a Bachelor’s degree in Social Science from Chapman University and a MBA from the University of California, Riverside. She currently lives in Oxnard with her fiancé Justin and their two daughters Addison and Amelia. When she is not working, Ms. Staszewski enjoys spending quality time with her family.

Montemayor and Staszewski have a passion for public education and look forward to supporting the students, staff and community of the Newhall School District. Join me in congratulating Mrs. Montemayor as Ms. Staszewski as they begin their new assignments.

About Newhall School District
Newhall School District is home to ten schools, all of which have been recognized as a California Distinguished School. NSD seeks to develop students who are global citizens who think critically, solve problems, persevere, embrace diversity in people and viewpoints, and have a passion for learning and the arts. Our rigorous instructional program enables mastery of Common Core State Standards leading to college and career readiness. We support learning by fostering collaboration, providing relevance to the real world, and using technology in innovative ways.
