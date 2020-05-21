Newhall School District Announces New Staff Administrators

The Newhall School District is pleased to announce that Amanda Montemayor has been named Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources, and Sheri Staszewski has been named Assistant Superintendent, Business Services.

They are excited to work collaboratively with NSD teachers, staff, parents and students. They will work hard to ensure high achievement for all students, carrying forward Newhall’s tradition of excellence.

Montemayor began her career in the Newhall School District in 2002. She has served as a long-term sub, Curriculum Specialist, General Education Teacher, Special Day Class Teacher, Assistant Principal, Principal, and most recently as the Director of Human Resources. Mrs. Montemayor also taught for Lake Elsinore Unified School District. She holds a BA from California State University, San Marcos and a MA in Educational Leadership from the University of La Verne. Montemayor comes from a long line of teachers and is a third-generation school administrator. She and her husband have three children who are and have been students in NSD.

Staszewski comes to us from Santa Paula Unified School District where she served as the Assistant Superintendent of Business Services for the past two years. She has worked as a Chief Business Official in California public schools for the past twelve years. Ms. Staszewski holds a Bachelor’s degree in Social Science from Chapman University and a MBA from the University of California, Riverside. She currently lives in Oxnard with her fiancé Justin and their two daughters Addison and Amelia. When she is not working, Ms. Staszewski enjoys spending quality time with her family.

Montemayor and Staszewski have a passion for public education and look forward to supporting the students, staff and community of the Newhall School District. Join me in congratulating Mrs. Montemayor as Ms. Staszewski as they begin their new assignments.

