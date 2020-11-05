Newhall School District Welcomes New HR Director

Newhall School District (NSD) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ken Hintz has been selected for the position of Director of Human Resources for the Newhall School District. This role provides crucial leadership to the district and its teachers, staff, and administrators.

“His experience and commitment to student success is unparalleled. He has been an advocate for children and works tirelessly to ensure all students are able to achieve high levels. I have no doubt that he will continue do so in his new position while also inspiring his peers to achieve their highest potential,” said Newhall School District Superintendent Jeff Pelzel. “We look forward to watching him in this new role and learning from his extensive experience.”

Hintz has served as the principal of Old Orchard Elementary since 2015, and was the principal of Valencia Valley for five years prior. He served as an Assistant Principal at Stevenson Ranch and Peachland during his first few years as a site administrator. Before becoming an administrator, Hintz taught in the Newhall School District at Wiley Canyon in fourth, fifth and sixth grades.

“I am excited to continue serving the district and out students in this new capacity. The Newhall School District is a unique place, made up of incredible educators and students all working toward a common goal: student success”, said Hintz. “I look forward to the difference, that together, we will make in the lives of our students.”

Hintz’s experience as an administrator and a NSD teacher, is especially valuable for his new role presiding over the Human Resources Department. In this role, he will provide leadership to the administrators, teachers, and staff in the district.

