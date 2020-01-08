[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon
spring pole
Newsom Seeks $1B to Fight California Homeless Crisis
| Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020
homelessness crisis
Tents, shelters and belongings line a street near downtown Los Angeles. An annual count of the region’s homeless population in 2019 showed a 12% increase for LA County and a 16% increase for the city. (Nathan Solis / CNS).

 

SACRAMENTO – With residents, lawmakers and President Donald Trump clamoring for action on California’s worsening homelessness crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan Wednesday to spend more than $1 billion to connect people to housing and ordered agencies to build shelters on unused land.

As homelessness counts continue to spike on the West Coast and in California, Newsom said his administration will stock his upcoming budget proposal with more than $1 billion to stem the crisis. In addition, the first-term governor signed an executive order that immediately makes 100 state-owned camp trailers available for temporary housing and requires local governments to develop goals and plans for moving people off the streets permanently.

“Californians are demanding that all levels of government – federal, state and local – do more to get people off the streets and into services – whether that’s housing, mental health services, substance abuse treatment or all of the above,” Newsom said in a statement about the homelessness crisis.

Newsom’s order officially creates the California Access to Housing and Services Fund, which he will pitch to lawmakers and ask them to fund the hefty price tag later this week when he introduces his 2020-2021 budget proposal. To jumpstart the fund, Newsom will propose a $750 million one-time infusion from the state’s general fund that would be used to do things like help people pay rent and would go directly to local providers.

The actions come amid a growing Twitter war between Newsom and Trump over California’s surging homelessness rate. Trump took to Twitter on Christmas to accuse Newsom of doing a “really bad job taking care of the homeless population” and threaten federal intervention.

A recent federal report pegged California’s 2019 homeless population at 151,000, a 16% increase from 2018. While homelessness rates dropped in most states, they increased significantly in California and Oregon.

The results spurred U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson to claim that the Golden State’s homelessness population has risen to “a crisis level.” He called for state and local leaders to act quickly.

Newsom is also under pressure at home, as indicated by a recent Public Policy Institute of California poll that found 63% of likely voters are very concerned about homelessness. An overwhelming majority (70%) also said they support policies that would require local governments to construct more shelter beds.

While Newsom will have to convince the Democrat-controlled Legislature to approve the new spending during budget negotiations over the next several months, other parts of his plan to fight the homelessness crisis will go into effect immediately. His initial budget proposal is due Friday and the final version must be approved by June 15.

Under Newsom’s executive order, the Department of General Services will select and divvy up vacant state lands to be used by counties, cities and nonprofits for emergency housing. Other state agencies will be tasked with identifying fairgrounds, hospitals and land near highways that could be converted into temporary shelters. The sweeping plan also calls for a “Root Causes of California Homelessness Study” and a state crisis team that will help local agencies find people experiencing homelessness and get them social services and housing.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn applauded Wednesday’s announcement.

“People are dying on our streets and we need to use every local, state and federal resource available to help people get indoors,” Hahn tweeted.

Though voters have approved billions in bonds for affordable housing and improved mental health services in recent years, homelessness continues to vex state and local officials. Both Newsom and his predecessor Jerry Brown have pulled from the state’s rosy reserves to boost efforts in cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, but the Golden State remains the epicenter of the country’s homelessness problem.

In 2019, Newsom kicked off his first year in office by announcing he wasn’t “playing small ball” on housing and eventually convinced the Legislature to spend $1.75 billion for housing production and $650 million for homelessness programs. He then signed a flurry of homelessness bills and has pressed the Trump administration for federal housing vouchers and other funding.

This year, the Democrat wants to reform and expand the state’s low-income health care program to assist health care providers and counties provide more mental health and housing assistance services. By spring, Newsom’s office says it will additionally release plans to transform Proposition 63, a voter-approved tax on millionaires that funds mental health services.

Newsom said he crafted the various proposals with the help of his main homelessness advisers – Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.

“Thank you, Gavin Newsom for continuing to make addressing our crisis of homelessness a top priority,” Steinberg tweeted. “Government at all levels must do whatever is necessary to house the 90,000 people living outdoors.”
SCV Water Detects PFAS Chemicals in Another Well
Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020
Supes Support Closure of Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility
Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020
Local Lawmakers Eye Cemex, Transportation, Disaster Preparedness
Wednesday, Jan 8, 2020
SCVTV Santa Clarita
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Share 2020 Priorities, Plans
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is expected to review Thursday the art exhibit schedule for 2020, which includes a section designated for nonprofit organizations to showcase their work in a local community space.
Walton Named Captain at Century Regional Detention Facility
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has named Angela D. Walton, a veteran of the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, as captain of the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.
Jan. 21: Barger Invites SCV Locals to Aid in 2020 Homeless Count
In the January edition of her "Keeping Up with Katherine" newsletter, Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger invites residents to help with the Greater Los Angeles 2020 Homeless Count in the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday, January 21.
Glenn Weiss to Return for 5th Stint as Oscars Director
Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced today that veteran Oscars director Glenn Weiss will return to direct the 92nd Oscars, to air live Sunday, February 9, on the ABC Television Network.
SCV Water Detects PFAS Chemicals in Another Well
SCV Water’s November 2019 quarterly well sampling of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) found one well in excess of the state’s nonregulatory notification levels for PFAS chemicals, the agency reported Wednesday.
Supes Support Closure of Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger Tuesday to send a five-signature letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom and the LA County legislative delegation in support of a proposed expedited closure of the Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Facility.
Adoptable Pets Fill Shelters After the Holidays
As the holiday season comes to a close and families take down holiday decor, shelters nationwide are filled with their own guests — actually they’re filled to capacity with surrendered pets.
Local Lawmakers Eye Cemex, Transportation, Disaster Preparedness
Santa Clarita Valley legislators joined other California lawmakers on Monday as they reconvened in Sacramento to tackle issues ranging from disaster preparedness to the Cemex mega-mine.
Hills-Garcia of Saugus Gets 5-10 Years in Prison in Nationwide Meth Case
Joel Travis Hills-Garcia, the second of two Saugus men arrested two years ago for involvement in a nationwide meth-trafficking ring has been sentenced in a Pennsylvania court to a prison term of five to 10 years.
Newsom Seeks $1B to Fight California Homeless Crisis
With residents, lawmakers and President Donald Trump clamoring for action on California’s worsening homelessness crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan Wednesday to spend more than $1 billion to connect people to housing and ordered agencies to build shelters on unused land.
Val Verde Man Held on 5 Felonies in Domestic Violence Incident
A situation that began with a domestic violence call ended with deputies arresting a 20-year-old man on suspicion of kidnapping and four other felonies in Val Verde Tuesday night.
SCV Deputies Arrest Man Seen Shoplifting Computer Accessories
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Valencia man seen attempting to steal computer accessories from a retail store in Stevenson Ranch.
Revised Housing Bill Gives Cities More Zoning Flexibility
Looking to revive twice-failed legislation to address California’s urgent housing crisis, a Democratic state senator introduced changes to a controversial housing bill Tuesday that he and supporters hope will finally get it past the finish line this year.
County Calls Cold Weather Alert Through Sunday
County officials are warning residents about an extension to the cold weather alert for the Santa Clarita Valley, which now lasts through the remainder of the week.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 8)
1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon
Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting, Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m.
Public Hearing Scheduled for Proposed Town Center Costco, Cinema Project
The public will have an opportunity to weigh in at an upcoming hearing at City Hall on a $100-million investment at Westfield Valencia Town Center that proposes to bring a new Costco, and several other new businesses.
JCI Santa Clarita Announces January Events
JCI Santa Clarita always has some fun events for everyone to join.
Pair of Vikings Wrestlers Remain Undefeated
It’s a little over two months into the prep wrestling season and Valencia has two wrestlers, neither of which are seniors, who remain undefeated: Trent Munoz and America Lopez.
Officials Identify Pilot Killed in Newhall Plane Crash
The pilot who died in a plane crash in Newhall on Saturday has been identified by officials at the Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office.
Santa Clarita Artists’ Association Announces New Art Exhibit
Santa Clarita Artists’ Association (SCAA) new exhibit, "Time to Reflect," runs from Jan. 10 - Sunday, Feb. 16.
CSUN Professor Finds Solution for Protecting Kids’ Online Privacy
How do we protect our kids’ data and privacy in an increasingly online world? Tech officials claim the responsibility lies with parents. Parents, in turn, say they are often overwhelmed or unaware of the hundreds of ways their children’s privacy and data can be breached.
50s-Style Diner Johnny Rockets Closes Town Center Location
Johnny Rockets, known for its ‘50s diner setting, burgers and shakes at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, closed its doors without announcement Friday.
Northridge Man Leads Officers on High-Speed Pursuit in SCV
California Highway Patrol officers chased a gray Toyota Prius on Friday that was reportedly reaching speeds of 102 mph.
