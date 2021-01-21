Nominations Open for Annual Empowering HeArts Awards

Single Mothers Outreach (SMO) is proud to announce “Survivor” as the theme for the 11th annual Empowering HeArts fundraising gala set to take place virtually on Saturday, Aug. 7.

This year, we are asking the community to help raise awareness around what it means to be a “Survivor” by putting together a short video, posting it on social media and tagging @singlemothersoutreach. Each person in this community is a survivor. Let’s use our voices to not only bring awareness, but also as a reminder that we are not alone – we have each other to lean on.

What is Empowering HeArts:

Empowering HeArts bridges the worlds of social action and artistic expression by pairing inspirational women and artists of Santa Clarita to create art forms that depict the moving stories of these honorees. Art is juried and two prizes are awarded as follows:

– Dottie Award: awarded to the artist who creates the most compelling visual story

– People’s Choice: warded by gala attendees from votes taken at the event

Honorees are nominated by the community and selected by the Single Mothers Outreach Board of Directors and Empowering HeArts planning committee. The community is invited to nominate inspiring women who have shaped the lives of others and the community, by following the guidelines posted on the SMO website.

SMO also seeks six artists to be paired with one of six honorees to tell her story in the medium of photography, collage, painting or sculpture. A panel of industry experts will judge artists and the grand-prize winner will be announced at the gala and will be featured in a tribute program describing each woman’s story.

For applications and more information on the Empowering HeArts artist and nominee guidelines and to submit entry, visit www.singlemothersoutrach.org under the Empowering HeArts tab.

The deadline for artist applications and sample portfolios (please submit 5) must be submitted to SMO for approval by Sunday, Feb. 28. The honoree nominations deadline is also Sunday, Feb. 28.

Empowering HeArts is the signature fundraising event for Single Mothers Outreach, all proceeds from sponsorships, tickets and product sales support SMO’s mission. To learn more about SMO, visit singlemothersoutreach.org.