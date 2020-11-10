header image

1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Winifred Westover
Nov. 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Monday, Nov 9, 2020
board of trustees - College of the Canyons Valencia campus aerial view

The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a virtual business meeting on Tuesday, November 10, starting at 5 p.m.

To view the agenda online, click here.

ZOOM Meeting Information

* Meeting ID: 994-1831-9558

* Copy and paste live streaming link: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/99418319558

* Call-In # 1-669-900-6833 and follow the prompts
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
Nov. 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting

Nov. 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Monday, Nov 9, 2020
Monday, Nov 9, 2020
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a virtual business meeting on Tuesday, November 10, starting at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Alum Doug Emhoff Projected to Be America's First 'Second Gentleman'

CSUN Alum Doug Emhoff Projected to Be America's First 'Second Gentleman'
Monday, Nov 9, 2020
Monday, Nov 9, 2020
California State University, Northridge alumnus Doug Emhoff (Communication Studies, '87), husband of projected Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris, is projected to become the first “Second Gentleman” in U.S. history.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive to Benefit COC Students

Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive to Benefit COC Students
Friday, Nov 6, 2020
Friday, Nov 6, 2020
The College of the Canyons Basic Needs Center and the Rotary Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will host a Thanksgiving holiday food drive to benefit COC students on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.
FULL STORY...

Mobile Technology to Slow COVID-19 Spread Expands to Additional UC Campuses

Mobile Technology to Slow COVID-19 Spread Expands to Additional UC Campuses
Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the California Department of Technology (CDT) announced Thursday an expansion of their partnership with the University of California to test the Exposure Notification Express mobile technology recently released by Google and Apple.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 17: CSUN Virtual Panel to Discuss Entertainment Industry

Nov. 17: CSUN Virtual Panel to Discuss Entertainment Industry
Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
Three California State University, Northridge alumni will share their experiences working in the entertainment industry to launch this semester’s virtual Distinguished Speaker Series hosted by CSUN’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics online Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 4:30 p.m., via Zoom.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Transmission Surges; 2 More SCV Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 5 new deaths and 1,431 new positive cases of COVID-19, as the county sees a surge in transmission and two more deaths were reported in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Transmission Surges; 2 More SCV Deaths
Halloween Parties, Family Functions Fuel COVID Cases Spike in California
Spurred by a new COVID-19 cases spike raging from coast to coast, the United States on Monday marked another loathsome pandemic milestone by surpassing 10 million total cases.
Halloween Parties, Family Functions Fuel COVID Cases Spike in California
Nov. 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a virtual business meeting on Tuesday, November 10, starting at 5 p.m.
Nov. 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
CSUN Alum Doug Emhoff Projected to Be America’s First ‘Second Gentleman’
California State University, Northridge alumnus Doug Emhoff (Communication Studies, '87), husband of projected Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris, is projected to become the first “Second Gentleman” in U.S. history.
CSUN Alum Doug Emhoff Projected to Be America’s First ‘Second Gentleman’
November 10: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, November 10, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
November 10: Santa Clarita City Council Special, Regular Meetings
11 Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 11 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week beginning Monday, November 9, 2020:
11 Productions Filming This Week in Santa Clarita Valley
Saugus High Shooting Anniversary Event, Proclamation Set for Nov. 14
Nearly one year has passed since the deadly Saugus High School shooting, and healing is ongoing. In observance of the recovery journey and to continue the support for all those affected, local organizers are preparing to debut special programming on Nov. 14.
Saugus High Shooting Anniversary Event, Proclamation Set for Nov. 14
Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Tuesday Morning
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH has called a beach water use advisory, in effect through Tuesday morning at 7:30.
Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Tuesday Morning
SCV Shivers as Cold Weather Alert Called Through Wednesday
The first cold weather alert of the season is in effect in the Santa Clarita Valley now through Wednesday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for wind chill temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Los Angeles County Health Officer.
SCV Shivers as Cold Weather Alert Called Through Wednesday
SCV Supporters Celebrate After Biden Projected Win in 2020 Election
Over the weekend, dozens of Santa Clarita Valley residents took to the streets amid rain showers to celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ projected win in the 2020 election.
SCV Supporters Celebrate After Biden Projected Win in 2020 Election
Today in SCV History (Nov. 9)
1898 - Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story]
Winifred Westover
Today in SCV History (Nov. 8)
1977 - Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story]
vote tally
Biden Defeats Trump, Wins the White House
After several days of grueling counts and both sides claiming victory, major news networks called the U.S. presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden Saturday, after awarding Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes to the former vice president.
Biden Defeats Trump, Wins the White House
Today in SCV History (Nov. 7)
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
American Theater
State Education Department Releases Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
The California Department of Education has released its latest recommendations for the Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Friday.
State Education Department Releases Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to Support Local Foster Youths
The local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is looking for volunteer "allies" to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita's local foster youths who are aging out of L.A. County's foster care system. The organization will hold a virtual training session for interested volunteers on Tuesday, November 10.
FYI Seeks Volunteer Allies to Support Local Foster Youths
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Surge to 317,656; 58 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 23 new deaths and 2,108 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the third consecutive day of new cases exceeding 1,800, and the first time the number of new cases reached above 2,100 since mid-August.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Surge to 317,656; 58 New SCV Cases
California Processes 200K More Ballots, Has 4.3M Left
California processed about 200,000 ballots in the past 24 hours and has yet to process 4.3 million more in the November presidential election, including more than 610,000 in Los Angeles County, officials announced Friday.
California Processes 200K More Ballots, Has 4.3M Left
Garcia, Wilk Lead Their Races; Valladares Declares Victory in 38th Assembly
Yet-to-be counted ballots could make all the difference in five California elections, including the races for the state’s 25th Congressional District and the 21st Senate District, where candidates face a 1% or less gap in votes.
Garcia, Wilk Lead Their Races; Valladares Declares Victory in 38th Assembly
State Board of Education OK’s Shorter Standardized Tests Amid COVID-19 Uncertainties
The State Board of Education on Thursday unanimously approved the use of shorter standardized tests in English language arts and math this spring, creating a path for collecting critical student data amid COVID-19 uncertainties.
State Board of Education OK’s Shorter Standardized Tests Amid COVID-19 Uncertainties
L.A. County DA Jackie Lacey Concedes Election to Reform Candidate Gascón
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey conceded the largest county prosecutorial agency in the nation to reform challenger George Gascón, a result spurred by years of organizing by Black Lives Matter that sent shockwaves across the movement for police accountability.
L.A. County DA Jackie Lacey Concedes Election to Reform Candidate Gascón
Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive to Benefit COC Students
The College of the Canyons Basic Needs Center and the Rotary Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will host a Thanksgiving holiday food drive to benefit COC students on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive to Benefit COC Students
L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program to Dec. 8
Los Angeles County has extended its Great Plates Delivered program for seniors and qualified older residents through Tuesday, December 8.
L.A. County Extends Great Plates Delivered Program to Dec. 8
Mitchell Election: L.A. County Has First All-Woman Board of Supervisors
California State Senator Holly Mitchell is set to become the fifth member on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, marking for the first time in the county an all-woman board, which will oversee roughly 10 million Angelenos.
Mitchell Election: L.A. County Has First All-Woman Board of Supervisors
