Andrus Appointed Interim COC Superintendent/President

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees on Wednesday, Aug. 14 appointed College of the Canyons Acting Chancellor David C. Andrus, J.D., as the district’s interim superintendent/president, effective immediately.

Andrus succeeds Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook, who retired on July 16.

“David Andrus has provided the college with a steadying hand during a period of transition,” said Board President Dr. Edel Alonso. “We are grateful for his leadership as the District searches for a permanent replacement for the position.”

Prior to his appointment, Andrus served as chair of the college’s political science department and as president of the COC Academic Senate.

Andrus, who first came to COC in 2002 when he was hired as an adjunct political science instructor, enjoys working collaboratively on matters of campus governance, especially to use policy, law and language to solve problems.

“I am humbled by the outpouring of support I have received from my colleagues and the confidence the Board of Trustees has in me to advance the college through this period of transition, planning and growth,” said Andrus.

Andrus earned his bachelor arts in political science with an emphasis in international affairs from California State University, Los Angeles and a juris doctorate from Southwestern University School of Law.

A U.S. Army Veteran, Andrus has experience as a political organizer and field director for United States congressional campaigns and has worked as an international election observer and poll center manager in Belarus and Kosovo.

He led a political and educational delegation to Colombia on behalf of the University of Southern California and an international NGO and he has served as president of a public labor association.

Andrus credits his affinity for intellectual discourse, politics, law, philosophy and foreign policy to conversations with his late father, who was director of the Peace and Conflict Studies program at the University of Southern California School of International Relations.

In his free time, he enjoys playing tennis, guitar and wine tasting.

He and his wife, Georgianna, reside in Pasadena.

