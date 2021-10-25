Nov. 12: Rancho Camulos Museum Fall Artists Days

Artists Day returns to Rancho Camulos Museum on Friday, Nov. 12, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Come and visit Rancho Camulos for a relaxing day of fall plein air painting at this beautiful, quaint national historic landmark.

Registration includes morning treats, coffee, tea, a tasty fall lunch and docent-led tours of the museum. Space is limited, so please register early and by Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the latest.

**Note: Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required at check-in.

To register, click [here].

Rancho Camulos Museum is located at 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru, 93040.

