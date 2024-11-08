Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Invocation
Miranda
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Awards and Recognitions
Native American Heritage Month Proclamation
a. Native American Heritage Month Proclamation 2024
Sister Cities Young Artist and Authors Showcase
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley 50th Anniversary Recognition
Recycling All Star Recognition
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
Consent Calendar
1. Minutes of Oct 17, 2024 3:00 PM
2. Minutes of Oct 22, 2024 5:00 PM
3. Minutes of Oct 22, 2024 6:00 PM
4. CHECK REGISTER NO. 22

Check Register No. 22 for Period 09/20/24 through 10/03/24 and 10/10/24. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 09/23/24 through 10/04/24.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 22
b. Check Register No. 22 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
5. RECREATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM REPLACEMENT CONTRACT

This item considers an award of a five-year contract to Kaizen Labs for a new, state-of-the-art Recreation Management System (RMS) that will serve as the customer portal, point-of-sale, and management platform for the City’s popular recreation programs.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
6. FLOCK SAFETY AUTOMATED LICENSE PLATE READER CAMERAS CONTRACT

City Council to consider approving a two-year contract with an option for two, one-year renewals with Flock Safety for the lease and deployment of 35 Automated License Plate Reader cameras.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Flock MSA – City of Santa Clarita
7. VALENCIA HERITAGE TENNIS COURT IMPROVEMENTS DESIGN CONTRACT PROJECT P1021

This item considers an award for a design contract for tennis courts improvements at Valencia Heritage Park, which includes an additional tennis court, site improvements and amenities.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
8. FIRST AMENDMENT TO THE AGREEMENT FOR THE PROVISION OF GARBAGE, RECYCLABLE MATERIALS, AND ORGANIC WASTE COLLECTION SERVICES AND ANNUAL RATE ADJUSTMENT

This is an Amended and Restated Agreement and a request for an annual rate adjustment for Solid Waste Collection Services.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution – First Amendment
b. Burrtec Request
c. Amended & Restated Solid Waste Franchise Agreement (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. Franchise Agreement – Redline (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
9. PRESERVATION OF 40 +/- ACRES OF REAL PROPERTY IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY, ENCORE PROPERTY, ASSESSOR PARCEL NO. 2865-021-004

This item considers the acquisition of this property supporting the City’s commitment to preserve open space lands in an effort to complete the open space greenbelt surrounding the Santa Clarita Valley.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Encore Site Map
10. PRESERVATION OF 169 +/- ACRES OF REAL PROPERTY IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY, HARTIGAN PROPERTY, ASSESSOR PARCEL NOS. 3211-001-034, 3211-001-042, 3214-022-024, AND 3214-022-025

This item considers the acquisition of this property supporting the City’s commitment to preserve open space lands in an effort to complete the open space greenbelt surrounding the Santa Clarita Valley.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Hartigan Site Map
11. 2024-25 CIRCULATION IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM, PROJECT C0073 – DESIGN CONTRACT

This item considers awarding a design contract for the 2024-25 Circulation Improvement Program project. The project will modify three existing intersections to enhance traffic circulation and maximize capacity. The intersections include Newhall Ranch Road and McBean Parkway, Golden Valley Road and Centre Pointe Parkway, and Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location Map
b. Proposal for Encompass Consultant Group, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
12. SAFE ROUTES TO SCHOOL, PLACERITA JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL AND HART HIGH SCHOOL, PROJECT C2030 – DESIGN CONTRACT

This item considers awarding a design contract to provide design services for the Safe Routes to School, Placerita Junior High School and Hart High School project. The improvements include crossing, sidewalk, and shared bike lane enhancements on the streets surrounding the schools.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location Map
b. Proposal for MNS Engineers, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
13. RIVERVIEW PROJECT – MASTER CASE 21-205

This item considers approval of the Riverview Project (Master Case 21-205), including 318 residential units and 127,000 square feet of commercial space located at the current Saugus Speedway property.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution
b. Response to Advocates for the Environment
14. CONTRACT EXPENDITURE AUTHORITY FOR ON-CALL BUILDING & SAFETY CONSULTING FIRMS

This item considers an increase in expenditure authority for contracts with previously selected, qualified vendors to provide as-needed building plan review, building inspection, and permit-related professional services to the City of Santa Clarita.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
15. LETTER OF AGREEMENT WITH SANTA CLARITA VALLEY AUTOMOBILE DEALERS ASSOCIATION FOR THE SHOP LOCAL PROGRAM

City Council to consider the continuance of a public/private partnership agreement with the Santa Clarita Valley Automobile Dealers Association for the Shop Local program.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Letter of Agreement
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
In memory of Audrey Quiros, Dr. Lester A. Tanner, Grace Elliott, and Steve Zimmer
