The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12, beginning with a special closed meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.

The special meeting closed session will involve a conference with labor negotiators.

The meetings will be held on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Items on the regular open meeting agenda include an item to approve the controversial Riverview Project at the site of the former Saugus Speedway and to consider a request from Burrtec Waste Industries for an annual rate adjustment for solid waste collection services. Burrtec requests raising garbage collection fees from $28.92 to $29.87 a month.

The item to consider approval of the Riverview Project includes approval to construct 318 residential units and 127,000 square feet of commercial space located at the current Saugus Speedway property.

Also on the agenda is an item to award a five-year contract to Kaizen Labs for a new, state-of-the-art Recreation Management System that will serve as the customer portal, point-of-sale and management platform for the city’s popular recreation programs.

The council will also consider awarding a design contract for the 2024-25 Circulation Improvement Program project. The project will modify three existing intersections to enhance traffic circulation and maximize capacity. The intersections include Newhall Ranch Road and McBean Parkway, Golden Valley Road and Centre Pointe Parkway, and Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.

Both agendas available in full below.

