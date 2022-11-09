Nov. 16: Water Matters Event Teaches Lawn Replacement

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Nov 9, 2022

By Press Release

Ready to make the leap from a thirsty lawn to a thriving landscape? SCV Water wants to show you how.

At Water Matters: An Introduction to the Lawn Replacement Program, SCV Water conservation staff will share the basics of swapping your water-thirsty lawn for a more beautiful, efficient, and sustainable landscape. Customers can attend this free live virtual webinar on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at 6 p.m.

“With drought top of mind, we have a lot of community interest for our Lawn Replacement Program,” said SCV Water’s Sustainability Manager Matt Dickens. “We wanted to provide an opportunity for folks interested in the program to get all their questions answered and learn about what the program entails from start to finish.”

Attendees are requested to register by Nov. 16 at noon. Community members who cannot attend the live event can view it afterward by visiting yourSCVwater.com/water-matters. During the event, SCV Water’s conservation team will answer questions from attendees, as well as share key information, including:

– The basics and requirements of the LRP

– An overview of the LRP process

– Additional high-efficiency irrigation rebates and incentives

To register for the event, visit this link.

Water Matters Web Series

Water Matters is a new webinar series being offered by SCV Water. The LRP will be featured for the first session, and other topics will be offered quarterly. Community members are invited to suggest topics they would like to learn more about in the Water Matter series by emailing Public Affairs Specialist Laura Gallegos at lgallegos@scvwa.org.

