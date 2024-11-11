Nov. 30-Dec. 1: FFA Christmas Tree Sales Fundraiser Festival

The Future Farmers of America will host a Christmas Tree Sales Fundraiser Festival in Frazier Park one weekend only on Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1.

The public is invited to start the holidays where the farm meets the forest and the world becomes a better place. The event will be held at 12471 Boy Scout Camp Road, Frazier Park, CA 93225.

Saturday, Nov. 30, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Pancake breakfast Sunday only 10 a.m.-noon.

Trees include Douglas Fir and Noble Fir, there will also be wreaths, farm products, food, vendors, raffles and more. The event will also feature music, photo ops and animals.

Sponsored by High Jack Ranch, North Fork Ranch. Working hard to support tomorrow’s farmers and ranchers.

