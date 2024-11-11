Nov. 30-Dec. 1: FFA Christmas Tree Sales Fundraiser Festival

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whitesides Leads Garcia in Race for 27th Congressional District
|
The Small Business Developmnet Center is offering a free Restaurant Academy online webinar on how to "Start a Food Business in Your Home: The NEW Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operator."
|
College of the Canyons is sending both its cross country teams to the state championship meet for a second straight season after the Cougars posted a pair of successful runs at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championships at Chaffey College on Friday, Nov. 8.
|
Golden Years Dog Sanctuary welcomes all to its Sit or Stroll open house, adoption event and fundraiser, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at 12682 Kagel Canyon Road, Sylmar, CA 91342.
|
The Castaic Union School District will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 14 at the District Office, located at 28131 Livingston Avenue in Valencia. A closed session will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by an open session at 6 p.m., where there will be a report of closed session action.
|
Join Hart show Choir performers on an interactive journey through a holiday classic with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 2-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Hart High School cafeteria, 24825 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
Heading into their games on Friday, Nov. 8, three Foothill League football teams had hopes for deep playoff runs. Valencia and Hart had their hopes dashed, but Golden Valley won, and will play on.
|
Placerita Canyon Natural Area will host the Mojave Desert Burrowers and Survival event Sunday, Nov. 17 from 2-3 p.m. at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
|
The Future Farmers of America will host a Christmas Tree Sales Fundraiser Festival in Frazier Park one weekend only on Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1.
|
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk or jog in the 16th annual Thanksgiving Day 'Turkey Trot' event benefiting the college's cross country and track & field programs 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 at College of the Canyons Valencia Campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Nov. 13, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.
|
Step onto Main Street in Old Town Newhall and be transported to the ultimate Winter Wonderland, complete with real snow, a chance to meet Santa and of course, tens of thousands of dazzling lights to create the perfect kickoff to the holiday season. The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the community to Light Up Main Street, presented by DrinkPAK, in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 4-8 p.m.
|
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation debuted its first new signage and mapping project at the 945-acre Vasquez Rocks Natural Area on Saturday, Nov 9.
|
This week, I took my Oath of Office for my third and final term as Fifth District Supervisor.
|
As we conclude the 2024 Fall season, I would like to thank all the athletic directors, school administrators, athletic trainers and anyone else responsible for helping implement and navigate our new Health and Safety Bylaws.
|
1898
- First deed to Vasquez Rocks recorded, to Bertha Wilkens [story
]
|
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an At-Risk Missing Newhall woman who was last seen on Nov. 5.
|
1929
- Tom Vernon pulls off the "Great Saugus Train Robbery" [story
]
|
1898
- Actress Winifred Westover born in Oakland; estranged wife of William S. Hart & mother of his son. [story
]
|
Unofficial election results for the 2024 General Election as of Friday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12, beginning with a special closed meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.
|
Want to make a difference in your community? Gather your friends and family for a rewarding day of giving back at the city of Santa Clarita’s Community Beautification Day in Saugus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m.-noon for this cleanup and beautification day.
|
The California Department of Transportation announced northbound overnight lane reductions on Interstate 5 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway, near the Whitaker Sand Shed, north of Castaic Wednesday night, Nov. 13 through Friday night, Nov. 15 for asphalt and concrete paving and box culvert construction.
|
Step into a world of holiday fun! The city of Santa Clarita will partner with Metrolink to offer Santa Clarita residents a new, unique and festive activity this holiday season.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.