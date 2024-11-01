Nov. 7: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting

The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Saugus Union School District Office, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. The meeting will take place in the Bramlett Room. Please enter through the back of the building.

At the Sept. 5 meeting of the Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee, Julia Phippen was elected Chairperson for the 2024-2025 school year and Judy Egan Umeck was elected Vice Chairperson.

The Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee was formed to inform the public concerning the expenditures of the Measure EE bond funds. The committee meets four times a year to review expenditures and discuss progress on Measure EE projects.

The full meeting agenda can be found at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=34536.

Items on the agenda include a review of Measure EE Funds expended for the now closed Santa Clarita Elementary School.

The committee will also review projects currently underway using Measure EE bond funds, developer fees or Community Facilities District resources including:

The construction of a two-story classroom building and the installation of a track and field facility at James Foster Elementary School.

Cedarcreek Elementary School flex classroom (science lab), solar project, sidewalk repair and edible school yard.

Mountainview Elementary School seismic testing.

For more information visit https://www.saugususd.org.

