Nov. 9: Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting for Groundwater Treatment Facility

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency invites the community to a ribbon cutting for its Valley Center Well Groundwater Treatment Facility on Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.

This new facility restores local groundwater affected by PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) and will provide a local, sustainable water supply equivalent to serve up to 1,000 families annually.

Community members can celebrate this milestone in local water reliability in person at the Valley Center Wells Treatment Facility, 26715 Valley Center Drive, or live streamed on the agency’s Facebook page.

During the event, SCV Water’s leadership team and board of directors will share the following:

— Key project highlights and community benefits.

— Information on the importance of a local, reliable water supply during the drought.

— Details on how SCV Water is safeguarding its water supply from PFAS.

“Bringing the Valley Center Well Treatment Facility online restores water affected by PFAS chemicals and is one of many PFAS groundwater treatment projects we have in the works,” said SCV Water’s General Manager Matt Stone. “A local, reliable water supply for our customers is critical, especially during the drought and reduces our reliance on costly imported water.”

New Valley Center Well Treatment Facility Features and Community Benefits:

— Constructed in 2010 but offline since 2019 due to PFAS chemicals.

— Produces 1,200 gallons per minute on average.

— Restores enough water to serve up to 1,000 families annually.

— Project cost: $5.5 million.

— Facility includes two vessels, pumps, motors and ancillary equipment.

— Treats water through synthetic ion adsorption, a proven, cost-effective PFAS treatment option.

SCV Water’s team of water quality experts are committed to proactively investing in technology for treating and removing PFAS from local groundwater. As a result, three wells were brought back online in December 2020, providing water equivalent to annual use by 5,000 families. Following the Valley Center Well, more groundwater treatment projects are scheduled to be back online at the rate of about one per year.

