Ocean Water Use Warning For Jan. 25

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
BEACH AREA WARNINGS:
-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
-Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach
-Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
White Storm Drain signs will remain posted at all flowing creeks and storm drains until water quality data indicates the beaches meet water quality standards.
BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:
Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:
-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
-Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
-Ashland Ave. storm drain in Santa Monica
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
