Ocean Water Warning for March 13

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

The entire swim area.

-Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica South Tower 20

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

-Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach. Near Will Rogers Tower 18

100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.

-Windward storm drain at Venice Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

-Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

*Some ocean water quality testing results are not yet available following the rain advisory.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ Beach/.

