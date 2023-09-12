Oct. 14: Purple Palooza Walk to End Domestic Violence

The Child & Family Center of Santa Clarita Valley will host the Purple Palooza Walk to End Domestic Vioence and Pup-a-Palooza on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 7:30 a.m. t0 10:30 a.m. The 5K Color Walk will begin at 8:45 a.m.

Funds raised from the event are critical to support Child & Family Center’s Domestic Violence Program.

The program provides domestic violence services for individuals and their children who are in abusive relationships. Services are free and include safety, shelter and support for survivors.

The Emergency Shelter provides a safe haven for those survivors and their children who are in a dangerous situation.

The 24-hour hotline provides immediate help for those in need at (661) 259-HELP.

Other services include individual and group counseling, legal Assistance and advocacy and court-approved education classes.

Bring your dog to support the cause. There will be Pup-a-Palooza vendor booths, pet parade and more.

Walk registration fees:

Adults – $40

Teens – $20

Kids under 12 – $10

Pup-a-Palooza 5K – Free for pets

Includes pancake breakfast, medal and swag bag.

Event Timeline:

7:30 a.m. – Registration and Pancake Breakfast begins.

8:15 a.m. – Awards, Warmup and Survivor Story.

8:45 a.m. – Walk begins.

9:45 – 10:30 a.m. – After-walk celebration and medals awarded.

Child & Family Center

21545 Centre Pointe Parkway

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Parking is available at lots adjacent to the center and will be marked with signage.

Title sponsor is Hello Suburu of Valencia.

Sponsorships and team fundraising, including a Teen Challenge are available. Volunteers are also sought for the event. For more information visit www.childfamilycenter.org/events/purplepalooza.

For questions about this walk contact the walk director at cheryl.jones@childfamilycenter.org.

