Oct. 15: Award-winning Haunted House ‘Beware the Dark Realm’ Announces Haunt Dates, Celebrates 50 Years of Haunting

Award-winning walk-through haunted house in Santa Clarita, “Beware the Dark Realm,” will open its castle doors for six nights during the 2021 Halloween season, starting Friday, Oct. 15.

Beware the Dark Realm will be open on Oct. 15th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd, 29th, and 30th from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The haunt is completely free to the public, however, the event does help raise funds for the local non-profit Family Promise SCV. With your $10.00 donation per person towards Family Promise SCV each guest will receive a front-of-the-line pass. (Front-of-the-line passes can be purchased at www.bewarethedarkrealm.com, or in-person the night of the event).

Beware the Dark Realm haunted house is a high-intensity walk-through attraction filled with terrifying live monsters, amazing special effects, and incredible sets based on a medieval castle, making this one of the premier home haunts in California. When walking through the castle halls and corridors of Beware the Dark Realm you never feel alone.

Beware the Dark Realm’s creators have been haunting since 1971; creating unique haunted horrors in and around the Los Angeles area. This upcoming Halloween season is no exception—with Beware the Dark Realm celebrating 50 years of haunting, the team is creating its largest and most detailed haunt in years. Haunt enthusiasts and novices alike are encouraged to come and visit this award-winning haunted attraction in Santa Clarita.

Beware the Dark Realm has not only been awarded numerous Haunted Attraction awards throughout California and across the nation, but they were also featured in the documentary –Epic Home Haunts. Recently they were also named the number 4 must-see haunt in California by The Scare Factor. Beware the Dark Realm has been said to be a must-see attraction that rivals any professional theme park maze.

The State of California and Beware the Dark Realm strongly recommends that when you visit Beware the Dark Realm you be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, obtain a negative COVID-19 test result prior to visiting, and/or wear a face covering at all times.

All guests, regardless of vaccination status, must be wearing a face covering at all times. Please practice social distancing.

Children under ten years of age are not encouraged to attend this event.

For more information about Beware the Dark Realm, visit www.bewarethedarkrealm.com

You can also find Beware the Dark Realm on all forms of social media @BewaretheDarkRealm.

