September 30
1955 - Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch]
James Dean
Oct. 4: Halloween Psychic Experience with Colby Rebel at the MAIN
| Monday, Sep 30, 2024
Colby Rebel Psychic

Join International Celebrity Psychic Medium Colby Rebel for a spooky evening of spirits and messages, Friday, Oct. 4 from 8-10 p.m. at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Colby Rebel will tap into the spirit realm to bring forth specific details and evidence of loved ones on the other side while delivering messages. It promises to be an evening of laughter, tears and heartfelt connections.

Rebel is an award-winning International Celebrity Psychic Medium, best-selling author and host of the acclaimed Colby Rebel Show podcast. Renowned for her ability to help clients navigate transition and find clarity, she has become one of the most sought-after psychic mediums of our time.

Rebel’s unmatched accuracy and precise guidance has made her the go-to confidante of Hollywood’s elite–serving a roster of celebrity and influencer clients. Her unique no-tools approach emphasizes her authenticity and natural gifts. Deeply respected in her community and beloved by her clients, she was awarded the distinguished title of Best Psychic of Los Angeles in 2022.

A three-time bestselling author, Rebel’s books, “Leap of Faith,” “Psychic Senses” and “Coffee with Colby,” help other mediums, spiritual practitioners and everyday women enhance their connection to the divine and hone their gifts. As a speaker, business coach and founder of the Colby Rebel Spirit Center, she creates containers both in-person and virtually to help practitioners grow their psychic mediumship skills.

True to her name, her award-winning podcast, The Colby Rebel Show, flies in the face of traditional airy fairy Spiritual podcasting in favor of practical and grounded conversations. Passionate about transparency and access, she also uniquely provides live readings of her clients for listeners to experience.

Her expertise in the afterlife and effortless spirit communication has made her the go-to medium for television and cinema. She’s been featured on Travel Channel’s “True Terror,” MTV’s “Teen Moms” and been named the official psychic for star-studded movie premieres. Her insights and predictions have been featured in national news outlets and magazines, including US Weekly, ABC, CBS and Fox.

Tickets are $30.

Fore more information and to purchase tickets visit the eventbrite website.

