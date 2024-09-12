Sept. 14-Oct. 27: ‘Spooktacular Art Show’ at the TAADAA Art Gallery

The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is hosting “Spooktacular,” a Halloween-themed art exhibition, at the TAADAA Art Gallery, Saturday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 27.

TAADAA Art Gallery, at Picasso’s Playmates is located at 33330 Santiago Road, Acton, CA 93510.

Artwork ranges from the whimsical to contemplative.

Open weekends only, Saturdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The TAADAA Art Gallery is the only gallery in the Acton and Agua Dulce area and features exhibits that are updated every two months. Much of the artwork is listed for sale and there is also small format art available.

The Acton Agua Dulce Art Council is a registered 501(c)(3), with a goal of providing opportunities for the community to enjoy visual and performing arts.

For more information, or to be added to the mailing list for the newsletter, please email aadacinfo@gmail.com.

