Oct.19: SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s to Launch Fundraising Drive

The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will be jumping and jiving when they celebrate the days of poodle skirts and pompadours with “SCV History Hops: Back to the ‘50s” on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m.

The History Center, home of the Saugus Train Station in William S. Hart Park, will be alive with the sounds of rock’n’roll, complete with a dance floor and a DJ spinning tunes to get people out of their seats. Classic cars and motorcycles will line the entrance to the center and guests might recognize a familiar pitch for “Vitameatavegamin” from a renowned Lucy impersonator who will mingle with the crowd and gladly pose for a selfie.

Those inclined to grab the mike and swivel their hips are encouraged to do their best Elvis impression (yes, they have to sing) for a possible prize.

There will be a raffle for unique gifts, collectibles, and more. Burgers and fries and other delicious treats will be served from The Habit truck (food is included with admission) and Pocock Brewing Company will be pouring beer and cider for guests. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available.

The event is a fundraiser for restoration projects within the History Center; the Saugus Train Station needs a new roof and a new coat of paint, as well as help building out the museum of Southern Pacific and Union Pacific history; the Pardee House, destined to become our museum of local history with rotating exhibits, needs painting and museum infrastructure.

Tickets are $50 per person and are available on Eventbrite.

Sponsorships are available at the levels of $5,000 for the title sponsorship, followed by packages for $2,500, $1,000, and $500, which all include a variety of benefits. The Historical Society is proud to announce that the Val Verde Historical Society has signed on as their first sponsor.

Parking will be available at the former Senior Center on Market Street, with shuttle before and after the event. Ridesharing is encouraged. For information, email crock@scvhs.org.

Additional information:

Sponsorship breakdown:

Title Sponsorship: $5,000 – “Lucille Ball” – VIP table for 10, dinner service, special commemorative gift, pictures with Lucy, logo on display at the event and featured in media releases.

$2,500 – “Elvis Presley” – Eight seats at a VIP table, dinner service, special commemorative gift, logo on display at event and featured in media releases.

$1,000 – “Chuck Berry” – Four seats at a VIP table, dinner service, special commemorative gift, mentions in media releases.

$500 – “Fats Domino” – Two seats at a VIP table, dinner service, special commemorative gift, mentions in media releases.

