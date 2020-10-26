header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
October 26
1970 - Permanent COC Valencia campus dedicated [story]
COC
Oct. 28: First Responders Day Fundraiser Set by Firehouse Subs
| Monday, Oct 26, 2020
firehouse subs

Celebrating First Responders Day on Wednesday, October 28, Firehouse Subs restaurants nationwide and in Santa Clarita will invite customers to help raise funds for the nonprofit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The chain raises funds for first responders year-round, but during the month of October, restaurants put a special emphasis on helping the helpers.

Guests are encouraged to support first responders by purchasing virtual medallions for $1, $5, $15 or $30 at their local restaurant or online at FirstRespondersMonth.org to help save lives.

firehouseThese donations benefit the Foundation, supporting its mission of providing lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations.

Since its inception in 2005, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has donated more than $53 million to support hometown heroes across the U.S. and Canada.

This year’s First Responders Month theme, “Help the Helpers,” emphasizes that the need to help first responders has never been greater as front-line heroes are battling COVID-19 and seemingly endless natural disasters, on top of their usual call volume.

The Foundation aims to raise $1 million for first responders during its annual fundraiser throughout October, and Firehouse Subs restaurants continue to fundraise all year through its Round-Up Program, donation canisters and more.

The Firehouse Subs location in Valencia (aka Creekside #776) is located at 23630 Valencia Boulevard, Suite E. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Learn more at FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
NSD Submits Reopening Waivers, Discusses Ransomware Attack
Officials at the Newhall School District submitted reopening waivers for TK-2 grade to return to in-person instruction and provided parents with an update on the ransomware attack during an engagement night Wednesday.
NSD Submits Reopening Waivers, Discusses Ransomware Attack
COC Students Chosen for Architecture, Interior Design Exhibit
Three College of the Canyons architecture and interior design students have been selected to participate in the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Los Angeles 2x8 Student Competition, Exhibition and Scholarship program.
COC Students Chosen for Architecture, Interior Design Exhibit
16 Productions Filming the Week of Oct. 26 in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 16 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, Oct. 26.
16 Productions Filming the Week of Oct. 26 in SCV
Oct. 26: COC Launches Industry Insight Series with Grammy Winner Eric Whitacre
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes Eric Whitacre as the first featured guest in the School of Visual & Performing Arts Industry Insight Series on Monday, Oct. 26 starting at 7 p.m.
Oct. 26: COC Launches Industry Insight Series with Grammy Winner Eric Whitacre
SCE Calls Power Shut-off Warning for SCV
Southern California Edison officials announced Monday the possibility of power shut-offs for some of its customers, including many in the Santa Clarita Valley, amid Red Flag warnings and “damaging wind gusts.”
SCE Calls Power Shut-off Warning for SCV
County Data on Hate Crimes Show Dip in Local Reports
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations put out its annual numbers on hate crimes for 2019 on Friday, which noted while countywide reports remain on the rise over the past half-dozen years, they declined again for the reporting area that includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
County Data on Hate Crimes Show Dip in Local Reports
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 296,821 L.A. County Cases, 7,000 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 23 new deaths and 2,773 new positive cases of COVID-19, including 56 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 296,821 L.A. County Cases, 7,000 in SCV
Sixth Round of ‘Homekey’ Funding Includes $24M for L.A. County
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a major injection of new Homekey funding made possible by the Legislature to expand and support the state program, helping thousands of families experiencing or at risk of homelessness find permanent, long-term housing solutions.
Sixth Round of ‘Homekey’ Funding Includes $24M for L.A. County
Oct. 27 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
The Santa Clarita City Council has posted its agenda for a regular meeting in Council Chambers at City Hall on Tuesday, October 27.
Oct. 27 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
City of Santa Clarita Earns National Financial Reporting Award
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
City of Santa Clarita Earns National Financial Reporting Award
Oct. 24: SCV Sheriff’s Station to Host Drug Takeback Day
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host a National Drug Takeback Day event on Saturday, October 24, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Oct. 24: SCV Sheriff’s Station to Host Drug Takeback Day
Santa Clarita 2020 ‘State of the City’ Highlights Resilience Amid Challenges
City of Santa Clarita officials delivered the 2020 State of the City event Thursday in true COVID-19-era format: virtually, while shining a light on local essential workers who have toiled tirelessly since the onset of the pandemic.
Santa Clarita 2020 ‘State of the City’ Highlights Resilience Amid Challenges
CHP’s Stanley to Retire; Governor Names Amanda Ray New Commissioner
Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the retirement of California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanley, and the appointment of Deputy Commissioner Amanda Ray to succeed Stanley.
CHP’s Stanley to Retire; Governor Names Amanda Ray New Commissioner
COVID-19 Exposure: SCV Business Leaders Weigh in on AB 685
A new state law set to take effect in January requires employers to provide notice of workplace COVID-19 exposure, and Santa Clarita Valley business leaders are urging local businesses to review their health and safety procedures now.
COVID-19 Exposure: SCV Business Leaders Weigh in on AB 685
Parolee, Woman Arrested in Valencia on Felony Drug, Weapon Charges
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputy arrested a woman and a male parolee on felony drug and weapons charges in Valencia earlier this week.
Parolee, Woman Arrested in Valencia on Felony Drug, Weapon Charges
Today in SCV History (Oct. 23)
1888 - 8:15 a.m.: Newhall's luxurious Southern Hotel burns to the ground [story]
Southern Hotel
CSUN to Serve as L.A. County Vote Center Beginning Oct. 24
California State University, Northridge will be home to one of the 1,000 vote centers across Los Angeles County that are open to the county’s voters in the days before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
CSUN to Serve as L.A. County Vote Center Beginning Oct. 24
FEMA Application Now Open for L.A. County Residents Affected by Bobcat Fire
Los Angeles County residents who lost their home or sustained other losses due to the recent Bobcat Wildfire may now apply to receive federal assistance.
FEMA Application Now Open for L.A. County Residents Affected by Bobcat Fire
County Officials Warning Residents of COVID-19 Property Tax Scam
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox and County Assessor Jeffrey Prang are alerting the public to a property tax scam under the guise of COVID-19 that has been reported to a District Office of the Assessor.
County Officials Warning Residents of COVID-19 Property Tax Scam
L.A. County Announces Second Round of Funding for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19
Los Angeles County is providing a second opportunity for financial assistance to businesses that have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and have been allowed to reopen by the State, but ordered to remain closed by the County of Los Angeles Health Officer Order as of Sept. 4, 2020.
L.A. County Announces Second Round of Funding for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19
