Oct. 28: First Responders Day Fundraiser Set by Firehouse Subs

Celebrating First Responders Day on Wednesday, October 28, Firehouse Subs restaurants nationwide and in Santa Clarita will invite customers to help raise funds for the nonprofit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The chain raises funds for first responders year-round, but during the month of October, restaurants put a special emphasis on helping the helpers.

Guests are encouraged to support first responders by purchasing virtual medallions for $1, $5, $15 or $30 at their local restaurant or online at FirstRespondersMonth.org to help save lives.

These donations benefit the Foundation, supporting its mission of providing lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations.

Since its inception in 2005, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has donated more than $53 million to support hometown heroes across the U.S. and Canada.

This year’s First Responders Month theme, “Help the Helpers,” emphasizes that the need to help first responders has never been greater as front-line heroes are battling COVID-19 and seemingly endless natural disasters, on top of their usual call volume.

The Foundation aims to raise $1 million for first responders during its annual fundraiser throughout October, and Firehouse Subs restaurants continue to fundraise all year through its Round-Up Program, donation canisters and more.

The Firehouse Subs location in Valencia (aka Creekside #776) is located at 23630 Valencia Boulevard, Suite E. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Learn more at FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.