Oct. 5: Fil-Am of SCV 2024 Annual Cultural Festival

Fil-Am Association of SCV, Inc. and Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program will present the 2024 Annual Cultural Festival, “Bakasyon Sa Pinas” (Vacation in the Philippines) in celebration of Filipino American History Month on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The dinner dance and cultural show festival will be held beginning at 5 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.

This year, make it a family affair and discover the beauty and culture of the Philippines as you travel on a journey of the Philippine’s ultimate vacation destination: the three majestic Islands of the Philippines, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Discover each island’s history through traditional Fiesta celebrations or “Pistahan.”

Showcasing the traditional “Pistahan” celebration includes colorful and exciting Philippine cultural dances along with traditional Filipino Kundiman and original Pilipino music.

The “Pistahan” celebration will offer a taste of authentic Filipino food that includes a variety of dishes to satisfy any Filipino food craving.

The event will also offer guests a chance to do early Christmas shopping from a wide selection of merchandise and vendors.

Enjoy an evening of culture, songs and dances with your family and friends and experience the Best of Philippines.

The mission of Fil-Am of SCV is to promote, preserve and maintain the Filipino culture by engaging in cultural, educational, civic, sports, humanitarian and outreach programs.

To purchase $40 prepaid tickets to the festival visit filamofSCV.org.

