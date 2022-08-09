Oct. 6: Zonta Club of SCV Presents ‘Lunafest’

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley celebrates women in film with the “Lunafest 2022″ screening on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Canyon Theater Guild in Newhall.

Eight ingenious short films, by and about women, will present themes of race, identity, loneliness, artistic bravery, an immigrant’s journey, entrepreneurial innovation, family ties and the kindness of strangers. These films are created by women and are about women.

Each artist beautifully depicts important aspects of modern life at a time when we’re all a little fragile, but eager to treat ourselves to the healing power of art. The goal is to provide a snapshot of life in the 2020s, to make us laugh, or make us think, or both.

It is a time we will someday look back on as transformative.

The eight short films include:

“How to Be at Home,” an animated poem about coping with isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Close Ties to Home Country,” an immigrant dog walker finds connection in the heart of the wealthy pets she cares for.

“Generation Impact: The Coder,” a 13 year-old girl designs and builds a mobile app to help kids stay connected to their incarcerated parent by sending photos and letters.

“Proof of Loss,” when a fire takes their home, a father and daughter must find a way to salvage what remains, each other.

“When You Clean a Stranger’s Home,” a first-generation high school student describes what she and her mom learn about people when cleaning their homes.

”Between the Lines: Liz at Large,” frustrated with the lack of character diversity in The New Yorker’s cartoons, an artist submits her own illustrations, becoming the first Black woman cartoonist in the magazine’s near-century run.

“Wearable Tracy,” a Bronx woman’s accidental social experience connects her with fellow New Yorkers who might otherwise forever remain strangers.

“To The Future, With Love,” an animated self-portrait of a nonbinary trans teen caught between the expectations of his Guatemalan immigrant family and his dreams of living happily ever with his long-distance boyfriend.

Lunafest was established in 2000 by LUNA, makers of the Whole Nutrition Bar for Women and connects women, their stories and causes through film. A portion of the proceeds from these films help support Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization that supports women nonfiction filmmakers whose artful and innovative storytelling catalyzes social change.

The remaining proceeds are used to support Zonta Club’s community service programs and projects.

Canyon Theater Guild,

24242 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

A reception with hors d’oeuvres begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the showing of Lunafest Films and desserts at intermission.

Tickets are $40 each.

For tickets visit Zonta Club of SCV.

For more info visit Zonta Club of SCV Lunafest.

