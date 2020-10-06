Oct. 7: Hart District Governing Board Regular Virtual Meeting

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting virtually, Wednesday, Oct. 07, at 7:00 p.m.
The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/qb-YekZa4mk
To provide public comment, email wshpubliccomments@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7. Use”Public Comment” in the title of the email and limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.
Items on the agenda include a presentation by Rio Norte Junior High School Principal Audrey Asplund on ways the school is working to ensure equity for all students and updates on returning to campus.
The full agenda can be viewed below.
|I. Call to Order (6:00 p.m.)
|I.A. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
|II. First Closed Session
|II.A. Public Comments for Closed Session Items
|II.B. First Closed Session Items
|II.B.1. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957)
|II.B.2. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
|II.B.3. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
|III. Public Session (7:00 p.m.)
|III.A. Report of First Closed Session Action
|III.B. Re-Establishment of Quorum
|III.C. Pledge of Allegiance
|III.D. Approval of Agenda
|III.E. Approval of Minutes
|III.E.1. Approval of Minutes of the Special Meeting of September 15, 2020
|III.E.2. Approval of Minutes of the Regular Meeting of September 16, 2020
|III.E.3. Approval of Minutes of the Special Meeting of September 23, 2020
|IV. Recognitions by Board
|V. Communications
|V.A. Introduction of Student Board Member
|V.B. Board Member Reports
|V.C. Employee Association Leadership
|V.C.1. Hart District Teachers Association (HDTA) President John Minkus
|V.C.2. California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 349 President Kathy Hefferon
|V.D. School Site Report – Rio Norte Junior High School
|VI. Special Items
|VII. Public Comments
|VIII. Discussion Items
|VIII.A. Return to School Update
|IX. Action Items
|IX.A. Resolution No. 20/21-8 Recognizing the Second Full Week of October as the “Week of the School Administrator”
|IX.B. Agreement for Safety iPass Symptom Tracker/Contact Tracing Program (CrisisGo)
|IX.C. Award of Construction Contract for Castaic High School Shot Put Drainage Project (Cody & Noah Construction, Inc., DBA Foster Construction)
|IX.D. Proposal for Bid Documents for the Hart High School Student Parking Lot Replacement Project (TDM Architects, Inc.)
|IX.E. Ratification of Change Order No. 1 for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building Fencing, Guardrail, and Retaining Wall (Bid Package No. HA1910A-09 – The Nazerian Group)
|X. Consent Calendar
|X.A. Consent Calendar-Removal of Items
|X.B. Consent Calendar-Personnel
|X.B.1. Personnel Report No. 20/21-6
|X.B.2. Memorandum of Understanding Between California School Employees Association Chapter 349 and the William S. Hart Union High School District Regarding the Effects of the June 2020 Layoff
|X.B.3. Memorandum of Understanding Between California School Employees Association Chapter 349 and the William S. Hart Union High School District Regarding the Effects of Return to Workplace Employment in Light of the COVID-19 Pandemic
|X.B.4. Clinical Practice Agreement Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and California State University Bakersfield
|X.B.5. Internship Agreement Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and California State University Bakersfield
|X.B.6. Student Teaching/Internship Agreement Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Point Loma University
|X.B.7. Fieldwork Agreement Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Point Loma University
|X.C. Consent Calendar-Curriculum/Instruction
|X.C.1. Recommendation of Textbook/Instructional Materials Adoption, 2020/21
|X.C.2. Obsolete Textbooks
|X.C.3. Revisions to School Plans for Student Achievement (La Mesa Junior High School (2), Sierra Vista Junior High School, and Bowman High School)
|X.C.4. Ratification of Service Agreement with ALR Coordinated Resource Support Services (Golden Valley High School)
|X.C.5. District English Learner Advisory Committee (DELAC) Meeting Minutes
|X.D. Consent Calendar-Business Services
|X.D.1. Acceptance of Monetary Donations
|X.D.2. Prequalification List Per Public Contract Code Section 20111.6 (September 2020)
|X.D.3. Disposition of Surplus/Obsolete Equipment
|X.E. Consent Calendar-Operations
|X.E.1. Ratification of Change Order No. 1 for Construction Improvements for Shade Structure Projects (The Nazerian Group)
|X.E.2. Ratification of Contracts Issued Between June 2020 and September 2020, for Miscellaneous Facilities Construction and Operations Projects
|X.E.3. Notice of Completion – Bid Package No. HA1811A-02 (Martinez Landscape Co., Inc.) – Hart High School-Two Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts, and Related Site Work Project
|X.E.4. Notice of Completion – Bid Package No. WSH1812A-05 (Martinez Landscape Co., Inc.) – Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project
|X.F. Consent Calendar-Requests for Information
|X.G. Approval of Consent Calendar
|X.H. Items Removed from Consent Calendar
|XI. Items for Future Consideration by the Board
|XII. Second Closed Session
|XII.A. Public Comments for Second Closed Session Items
|XII.B. Second Closed Session Items
|XII.C. Return to Public Session
|XII.D. Report of Second Closed Session Action
|XIII. Adjournment
|Disability Information:
|In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.
