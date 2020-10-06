Hart District

Oct. 7: Hart District Governing Board Regular Virtual Meeting

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting virtually, Wednesday,  Oct. 07, at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/qb-YekZa4mk

To provide public comment, email wshpubliccomments@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7. Use”Public Comment” in the title of the email and limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.

Items on the agenda include a presentation by Rio Norte Junior High School Principal Audrey Asplund on ways the school is working to ensure equity for all students and updates on returning to campus.

The full agenda can be viewed below.

 

Regular Meeting (Virtual) of the Governing Board
William S. Hart Union HSD
October 07, 2020 7:00PM
I. Call to Order (6:00 p.m.)
I.A. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
II. First Closed Session
II.A. Public Comments for Closed Session Items

Quick Summary / Abstract:
If you wish to make a public comment on a Closed Session item, you may submit written comments by email to wshpubliccomments@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., October 7. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email and limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.
II.B. First Closed Session Items
II.B.1. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957)

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public employee appointment/discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/non-reelection.
II.B.2. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6)

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association.
II.B.3. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6)

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with California School Employees Association.
III. Public Session (7:00 p.m.)
III.A. Report of First Closed Session Action
III.B. Re-Establishment of Quorum
III.C. Pledge of Allegiance
III.D. Approval of Agenda
III.E. Approval of Minutes
III.E.1. Approval of Minutes of the Special Meeting of September 15, 2020

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Minutes of the Special Meeting of September 15, 2020, presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the minutes of the Special Meeting of September 15, 2020.
Attachments:
Minutes – Special Meeting – September 15, 2020
III.E.2. Approval of Minutes of the Regular Meeting of September 16, 2020

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Minutes of the Regular Meeting of September 16, 2020, are presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting of September 16, 2020.
Attachments:
Minutes – Regular Meeting – September 16, 2020
III.E.3. Approval of Minutes of the Special Meeting of September 23, 2020

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Minutes of the Special Meeting of September 23, 2020, are presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the minutes of the Special Meeting of September 23, 2020.
Attachments:
Minutes – Special Meeting – September 23, 2020
IV. Recognitions by Board
V. Communications
V.A. Introduction of Student Board Member

Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Saugus High School senior Katie Thanaet will be introduced as the 2020/21 Student Board Member.
Rationale:
High school representatives serving on the Student Communications Council elect one high school member of the Council each year to serve as a member of the Board. Katie Thanaet, a senior at Saugus High School, has been elected as the 2020/21 Student Board Member.

Katie has been a part of Saugus High School’s Associated Student Body (ASB) for four years and has served as an officer for three of those years. As sophomore class president, she helped to plan Saugus’ most successful homecoming carnival ever with over 1,500 students across the District attending. She also led her class to a win at the Black Light Rally during Prom Week that year; only the second time that a class other than juniors or seniors has won a rally. As a junior, Katie served as ASB executive ambassador. She helped to organize the annual Club Day, acted as a liaison between over 80 clubs on campus and ASB, and helped organize all campus fundraisers. She worked with one of the best executive boards ever and was a strong presence in helping the students of Saugus cope in the aftermath of the school tragedy. This year she has done an amazing job leading ASB as the executive president. During COVID, it has been very hard to make students feel connected with school, but Katie has lead the leadership team who are doing a lot of cool things to get students excited about Saugus High School.

Congratulations and a warm welcome are extended to Katie as she joins the Board this evening.
V.B. Board Member Reports
V.C. Employee Association Leadership
V.C.1. Hart District Teachers Association (HDTA) President John Minkus
V.C.2. California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 349 President Kathy Hefferon
V.D. School Site Report – Rio Norte Junior High School

Speaker:
Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Rio Norte Junior High School Principal Audrey Asplund will give a presentation on ways the school is working to ensure equity for all students.
Attachments:
Rio Norte Board Presentation
VI. Special Items
VII. Public Comments

Quick Summary / Abstract:
To provide public comment, you may submit written comments by email to wshpubliccomments@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., October 7. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email and limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.
VIII. Discussion Items
VIII.A. Return to School Update

Speaker:
Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Staff will give an update on Online Learning and the continued planning for a return to campus when it is deemed safe to do so.
IX. Action Items
IX.A. Resolution No. 20/21-8 Recognizing the Second Full Week of October as the “Week of the School Administrator”

Speaker:
Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Approval of Resolution No. 20/21-8 recognizing October 11-17, 2020, as the “Week of the School Administrator.”
Rationale:
“Week of the School Administrator” is occurring October 11-17, 2020, in observance of the importance of educational leadership.  Those being recognized include the superintendents, assistant superintendents, principals, assistant principals, special education leaders, adult education leaders, curriculum and assessment leaders, school business officials, classified educational leaders, and other school district employees who are considered administrators. Resolution No. 20/21-8 is attached and it addresses the valuable services made to education by school administrators.
Recommended Motion:
Adopt Resolution No. 202/21-8 of the William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board recognizing the second full week of October as the “Week of the School Administrator.”
Attachments:
Week of the School Administrator 2020-2021
IX.B. Agreement for Safety iPass Symptom Tracker/Contact Tracing Program (CrisisGo)

Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An agreement for the Safety iPass Symptom Tracker/Contact Tracing Program is presented for approval.
Rationale:
CrisisGo provides symptom tracking and contract tracing for students, employees, contractors, and visitors daily through its Safety iPass program.
Financial Impact:
$37,500 annual subscription will be paid with Covid 19 CARES Act funds intended for “Addressing health and safety concerns, including, but not limited to, purchasing public health testing, personal protective equipment, supplies to sanitize and clean the facilities and school buses of a local educational agency, and for other related needs.”
Recommended Motion:
Approve the agreement for the Safety iPass Symptom Tracker/Contact Tracing Program.
Attachments:
CA Student Privacy Agreement
Crisis Go Agreement
Crisis Go Terms of Service
IX.C. Award of Construction Contract for Castaic High School Shot Put Drainage Project (Cody & Noah Construction, Inc., DBA Foster Construction)

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A construction contract with Cody & Noah Construction, Inc., DBA Foster Construction (Foster Construction) for the Castaic High School Shot Put Drainage Project is presented for approval.
Rationale:

On August 15, 2018, the Governing Board adopted California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Act (CUPCCA) procedures. CUPCCA allows districts to solicit quotes from contractors for projects under $60,000 without going through a formal public works bidding process. Staff used the CUPCCA process to solicit quotes from three contractors for the Castaic High School Shot Put Drainage Project. Currently, there is four to six inches of standing water in a portion of the shot put area. This project will provide drainage to that area of standing water.

Staff recommends awarding a construction contract to the lowest responsive/responsible bidder, Foster Construction.
Financial Impact:

$28,440 from Lease Revenue Bonds (Fund 40.5).
Recommended Motion:
Award the construction contract to Foster Construction for the Castaic High School Shot Put Drainage Project.
Attachments:
Foster Const
IX.D. Proposal for Bid Documents for the Hart High School Student Parking Lot Replacement Project (TDM Architects, Inc.)

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:

A proposal for bid documents for the Hart High School Student Parking Lot Replacement Project (TDM Architects, Inc.) is presented for approval.
Rationale:

Over the past few years, Hart High School has undergone several modernization and new construction projects. With this construction (most recently the new two-story classroom building, expansion of the tennis courts and the solar array project), the only access to these projects was through the student parking lot. The lot has been in poor condition for quite a number of years; however, staff chose not to replace the parking lot until after the series of modernization projects had been completed. The high volume of heavy machinery through this parking lot over successive modernization projects has damaged the asphalt paving which now must be completely replaced.

A portion of the student parking lot adjacent to the new two-story classroom building has been replaced with that project. This project would replace the balance of the paving including the access to Arcadia street. This is not merely a re-surfacing project, it is a full replacement. Prior to the new asphalt surface installation, all of the existing pavement will be removed and new roadway base material will be installed.  This new parking lot will be designed with proper curb and gutter details and surface drainage (slope).
Financial Impact:
$54,802 (including reimbursable expenses) from Lease Revenue Bonds (Fund 40.5).
Recommended Motion:
Approve proposal for bid documents for the Hart High School Student Parking Lot Replacement Project from TDM Architects, Inc.
Attachments:
BDP – Hart TDM
IX.E. Ratification of Change Order No. 1 for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building Fencing, Guardrail, and Retaining Wall (Bid Package No. HA1910A-09 – The Nazerian Group)

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:

Change Order No. 1 for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building Fencing, Guardrail, and Retaining Wall Project (The Nazerian Group) is presented for ratification.
Rationale:

The Nazerian Group was awarded the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building Fencing, Guardrail, and Retaining Wall Project in October of last year.  At that time, the slope between the existing softball field and the new tennis courts had not yet been graded. Once the slope was completed, it became clear that a fence would be required at the top of the slope for safety and to prevent damage to the new slope. The contractor is requesting compensation for this work which was not in the bid documents.
Financial Impact:
$6,649.34 from Lease Revenue Bonds (Fund 40.5).
Recommended Motion:
Ratify Change Order No. 1 for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building Fencing, Guardrail, and Retaining Wall Project from The Nazerian Group.
Attachments:
CO 1 Naz Fencing
X. Consent Calendar

Quick Summary / Abstract:
Unless a Board Member has a question concerning a particular item and asks that it be withdrawn from the Consent Calendar, the Governing Board approves all the items at one time.
X.A. Consent Calendar-Removal of Items
X.B. Consent Calendar-Personnel
X.B.1. Personnel Report No. 20/21-6

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Personnel Report No. 20/21-6 regarding certificated, non-certificated, classified and non-classified employees is presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Personnel Report No. 20/21-6.
Attachments:
20/21 -6 Personnel Report
X.B.2. Memorandum of Understanding Between California School Employees Association Chapter 349 and the William S. Hart Union High School District Regarding the Effects of the June 2020 Layoff

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A Memorandum of Understanding between California School Employee Association Chapter 349 and the William S. Hart Union High School District is presented for approval.
Rationale:
California School Employee Association Chapter 349 (CSEA) and the William S. Hart Union High School District agreed upon the effects of the June 2020 layoffs. The District has conformed to Education Code requirements and additionally agrees to recognize work protections, rehire rights and restoration, and additional support for affected unit members as described in the Memorandum of Understanding.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Memorandum of Understanding between California School Employee Association Chapter 349 and the William S. Hart Union High School District regarding the effects of the June 2020 layoff.
Attachments:
MOU CSEA re: effects of layoff
X.B.3. Memorandum of Understanding Between California School Employees Association Chapter 349 and the William S. Hart Union High School District Regarding the Effects of Return to Workplace Employment in Light of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A Memorandum of Understanding between California School Employee Association Chapter 349 and the William S. Hart Union High School District is presented for approval.
Rationale:
California School Employee Association Chapter 349 (CSEA) and the William S. Hart Union High School District recognize the importance of maintaining safe facilities and operations for the benefit of the students and communities served by the District and its teachers and staff. The Parties further agree that continuity of District operations should be maintained to the extent possible, and provisions should be made for CSEA employees who are impacted by the pandemic.

Accordingly, this Memorandum of Understanding sets forth the protocol and terms that CSEA and the District have agreed upon to govern working conditions for CSEA bargaining unit employees due to special needs arising out of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the Memorandum of Understanding between California School Employee Association Chapter 349 and the William S. Hart Union High School District regarding the effects of the return to workplace employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attachments:
CSEA MOU with Hart District Effects of the Return to Workplace – COVID – 19
X.B.4. Clinical Practice Agreement Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and California State University Bakersfield

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A clinical practice agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and California State University Bakersfield for student teachers in a credential program in single subject, multiple subject and special education programs is being presented for Board approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the clinical practice agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and California State University Bakersfield.
Attachments:
Clinical Practice Agreement Cal State Bakersfield
X.B.5. Internship Agreement Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and California State University Bakersfield

Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An internship agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and California State University Bakersfield for multiple subject, single subject and special education students in an internship program is being presented for Board approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the internship agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and California State University Bakersfield.
Attachments:
Intern MOU with Cal State University Bakersfield
X.B.6. Student Teaching/Internship Agreement Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Point Loma University

Quick Summary / Abstract:
A student teaching/internship agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Point Loma University for multiple subject, single subject and special education students in a student teaching/ internship program is being presented for Board approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the student teaching/internship agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Point Loma University.
Attachments:
Student Teaching/Internship Point Loma
X.B.7. Fieldwork Agreement Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Point Loma University

Quick Summary / Abstract:
A fieldwork agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Point Loma University for student teachers in a credential program in single subject, multiple subject and special education programs is being presented for Board approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the fieldwork agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Point Loma University.
Attachments:
Fieldwork MOU Point Loma
X.C. Consent Calendar-Curriculum/Instruction
X.C.1. Recommendation of Textbook/Instructional Materials Adoption, 2020/21

Speaker:
David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A textbook has been recommended for adoption for the 2020/21 school year.
Rationale:
A Different Mirror for Young People: A History of Multicultural America – Publisher: Seven Stories Press – Author: Takaki – Course Area: – Ethnic Studies  – Grade: 9-12 – This textbook will be used for the Ethnic Studies course.  It focuses on a variety of groups and their American story of coming to the United States and the challenges they encountered.  The text also aims to compare the experiences of various immigrant and ethnic groups.
Financial Impact:
Funding from State Instructional Materials Funds.
Recommended Motion:
Approve textbook, as referenced above, for public review.
X.C.2. Obsolete Textbooks

Speaker:
David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A list of textbooks that need to be declared obsolete is being submitted.
Rationale:
Education Code requires the Governing Board to declare textbooks and instructional materials obsolete 60 days before further action may be taken.  Once textbooks are declared obsolete, they may be sold, given away or destroyed.  Obsolete textbooks must be used for educational purposes.  Any person or agency receiving obsolete textbooks must agree to neither sell nor charge individuals or organizations for use of the books.

In the next 60 days the librarians will:

1.         Post a list of obsolete materials on the faculty bulletin board with a note that they can be given to any faculty member or organization that may want the materials.

2.         Make a list of the organizations requesting materials and their selections.

3.         Send a memorandum to the Curriculum Office listing:

– organizations interested in the materials

– the remainder of the materials that have been offered and no group or organization was interested

In addition, the District will notify the public of our intent to dispose of the obsolete materials by placing a public notice in a local newspaper.

When these steps have been completed, the District will attempt to sell the obsolete texts.  The remainder will either be recycled into paper pulp or disposed of in accordance with State Education Code.
Recommended Motion:
Declare all textbooks on the attached list obsolete and direct administration to dispose of them.
Attachments:
Obsolete Textbooks – 2020-21 (list) 10-7-20
X.C.3. Revisions to School Plans for Student Achievement (La Mesa Junior High School (2), Sierra Vista Junior High School, and Bowman High School)

Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs
Quick Summary / Abstract:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds.
Rationale:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds. As required by Senate Bill 374, each school leadership, site councils and advisory committees conducted comprehensive needs assessments as well as an analysis of student achievement data based on the California Dashboard to develop objectives for their action plan.

Actions and services listed in each 2019/20 School Plans that were not completely implemented before the end of the fiscal year are being carried over into the new 2020/21 plans. Each school site council has approved the carry-over activities and recommends them to the Board for approval.  All legal requirements remain in place for each plan that was approved in June 2020.

Attached are the revisions for the continuation of 2019/20 approved actions and services into the 2020/21 School Plans of La Mesa Junior High School, Sierra Vista Junior High School, and Bowman High School.  Goals and action plans remain aligned with LCAP District goals and school goals for increased student achievement.
Financial Impact:
School plans account for the spending of Title I federal grant money allocated to school sites specifically for increasing student achievement at schools with 40 percent socioeconomically disadvantaged families.  Allocated costs have not changed.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the revisions to the 2020/21 School Plans for Student Achievement for La Mesa Junior High School, Sierra Vista Junior High School and Bowman High School.
Attachments:
Addendum to Bowman High School SPSA 9/22/20
Addendum to La Mesa Junior High School SPSA 9/15/2020
Addendum to La Mesa Junior High School SPSA 9/30/2020
Addendum to Sierra Vista Junior High School SPSA 9/11/2020
X.C.4. Ratification of Service Agreement with ALR Coordinated Resource Support Services (Golden Valley High School)

Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Professional Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
ALR Coordinated Resource Support Services will coordinate and staff the parent resource center at Golden Valley High School.
Rationale:
Goal 1.4 of the Golden Valley High School 2020/21 School Plan for Student Achievement (SPSA) supports the operation of the Parent Awareness Workshops and Support (PAWS) Center in providing services to parents and students in achievement, connection to school, and communication.
Financial Impact:
ALR Coordinated Resource Support Services will be paid a total of 24 hours per week at a rate of $40.00 per hour, not to exceed $41,280.00 per fiscal year from Title 1, Goal 1.4 funds.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the service agreement with ALR Coordinated Resource Support Services for coordination and staffing the parent resource center at Golden Valley High School.
Attachments:
ALR Coordinated Resource Support Service
X.C.5. District English Learner Advisory Committee (DELAC) Meeting Minutes

Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Professional Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The District is required to have District English Learner Advisory Committee (DELAC) meetings during the school year consisting of parents and English Language Development administrators and coordinators.  Minutes of the May 28, 2020, and September 8, 2020, meetings are submitted for review.
Recommended Motion:
Review minutes of the May 28, 2020, and September 8, 2020, DELAC meetings.
Attachments:
DELAC Minutes May 28, 2020
DELAC Minutes September 8, 2020
X.D. Consent Calendar-Business Services
X.D.1. Acceptance of Monetary Donations

Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Monetary donations for the 2020/2021 school year are presented for Governing Board acceptance.
Recommended Motion:
Accept the monetary donations in the September 2020 Monetary Donations list in the amount indicated.
Attachments:
Acceptance of Monetary Donations
X.D.2. Prequalification List Per Public Contract Code Section 20111.6 (September 2020)

Speaker:
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification is requested for general contractors and subcontractors prequalified in January 2020, April 2020, and July 2020 application process to bid on certain District public works projects pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 20111.6.
Rationale:
Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 20111.6 (as enacted by Assembly Bills 1565 and 1581), general contractors and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing subcontractors (as defined) planning to bid on certain public projects must be prequalified prior to submitting bids for such projects.  Specifically, the District must prequalify bidders on all public projects with an expenditure of one million dollars ($1,000,000) or more, and using funds received under the Leroy F. Greene School Facilities Act of 1998 or any funds from a future state school bond.

The District currently accepts prequalification applications four times each year: (1) January 1 through January 10; (2) April 1 through April 10; (3) July 1 through July 10; and (4) October 1 through October 10.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the attached list to include general contractors and subcontractors prequalified in the January 2020, April 2020, and July 2020 application process to bid on certain District public works projects pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 20111.6.
Attachments:
Approved Contractor list for July 2020
X.D.3. Disposition of Surplus/Obsolete Equipment

Speaker:
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Authorization is requested for disposition of surplus/obsolete equipment.
Rationale:
Pursuant to California Education Code Section 17545(b), the value of the following equipment will be sold through public auction, and if not sold, disposed of as surplus/obsolete equipment pursuant to Education Code Section 17545 (b).

1) Electric stapler (QTY 1, Canyon High School)

2) Sawgrass printer (QTY 1, Canyon High School)

3) Laminating machine (QTY 1, Canyon High School)

4) Baum fold roller (QTY 1, Canyon High School)

5) Bindery mate (QTY 1, Canyon High School)

6) Light dryer (QTY 1, Canyon High School)

7) Printing press (QTY 1, Canyon High School)

8) Mug press (QTY 1, Canyon High School)

9) Large format printer (QTY 1, Canyon High School)

10) Hole punch (QTY 1, Canyon High School)

11) Challenge paper cutter (QTY 1, Canyon High School)

12) Redstar heater (QTY 1, Canyon High School)

Pursuant to California Education Code Section 17546(c), staff requests the Governing Board, by unanimous vote of those members present, find that the property listed below is of insufficient value to defray the costs of arranging a sale and thereby authorize the property to be donated to a charitable organization deemed appropriate by the Board, or disposed of in the local dump.  All e-waste will be collected and certified to its proper disposal by an e-waste recycler.

1) Student combo desks (QTY 13, Placerita Junior High School)

2) Sonycam (QTY 1, Special Programs)
Recommended Motion:
Authorize staff to dispose of specified equipment pursuant to California Education Code Sections 17545(b) and 17546(c).
X.E. Consent Calendar-Operations
X.E.1. Ratification of Change Order No. 1 for Construction Improvements for Shade Structure Projects (The Nazerian Group)

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:

Change Order No. 1 for construction improvements for Shade Structure Projects (The Nazerian Group) is presented for ratification.
Rationale:

While installing a new tank as part of this project at La Mesa, the contractor encountered a three inch water line and a four inch cast iron sewer line. The water line had to be moved to allow for installation of the new tank and the contractor replaced a section of the sewer line since it was leaking. The contractor is requesting compensation for this work which was not in the bid documents.
Financial Impact:
$1,439.99 from Special Reserve Fund for Capital Outlay Projects (Fund 40.3).
Recommended Motion:
Ratify Change Order No. 1 for construction improvements for Shade Structure Projects from The Nazerian Group.
Attachments:
CO 1 Shade S Naz
X.E.2. Ratification of Contracts Issued Between June 2020 and September 2020, for Miscellaneous Facilities Construction and Operations Projects

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Contracts issued between June 2020 and September 2020 for miscellaneous facilities construction and operations projects are presented for ratification.
Rationale:
The Facilities and Operations Department undertakes many small projects that improve District schools and departments.  The District employs best practices when undertaking these projects, which includes issuing a contract when a project is above $1,000 to ensure that the proper documentation is in place to protect the District.  The contracts require the vendors to comply with general, auto, and workers compensation liability insurance requirements, and to complete criminal background check requirements per Education Code 45125.1.

The Governing Board is required to approve all contracts issued by the District.  The following contracts for miscellaneous facilities construction projects were issued between June 2020 and September 2020:

 CONTRACT VALUE/
 LOCATION CONTRACTOR PROJECT DESCRIPTION FUNDING SOURCE
Castaic High School California Fencing, Inc. Provide/Install Sequoia Privacy Fence $9,680
 General Fund (01.0)
 West Ranch High School Taft Electric Company Remove/Replace Existing Dimmer Rack For Studio $2,425
Career Technical Education
 Incentive Grant
Hart High School Magic Maintenance Minor Painting Project $7,428
Lease Revenue Bonds (40.5)
Castaic High School  JP Machine Tool Service CTE Equipment Move $5,400
Career Technical Education
Incentive Grant
Financial Impact:
Refer to table.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify contracts issued between June 2020 and September 2020 for miscellaneous facilities construction and operations projects.
X.E.3. Notice of Completion – Bid Package No. HA1811A-02 (Martinez Landscape Co., Inc.) – Hart High School-Two Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts, and Related Site Work Project

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Accept Notice of Completion for Bid Package No. HA1811A-02 (Martinez Landscape Co., Inc.) for the Hart High School-Two Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts, and Related Site Work Project.
Rationale:

Notice of Completion has been prepared for the Governing Board’s consideration for the following construction contract:

Martinez Landscape Co., Inc.

Bid Package No. HA1811A-02, Site Concrete and AC Paving

Date of Completion: 8/27/2020
Recommended Motion:
Accept Notice of Completion for the Hart High School-Two Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts, and Related Site Work Project and authorize retention release to Martinez Landscape Co., Inc.
Attachments:
NOC Hart Martinez 02
X.E.4. Notice of Completion – Bid Package No. WSH1812A-05 (Martinez Landscape Co., Inc.) – Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project

Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Accept Notice of Completion for Bid Package No. WSH1812A-05 (Martinez Landscape Co., Inc.) for the Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project.
Rationale:

Notice of Completion has been prepared for the Governing Board’s consideration for the following construction contract:

Martinez Landscape Co., Inc.

Bid Package No. WSH1812A-05, Landscape and Irrigation

Date of Completion: 8/28/2020
Recommended Motion:
Accept Notice of Completion for the Hart High School Infrastructure Phase 2B Project and authorize retention release to Martinez Landscape Co., Inc.
Attachments:
NOC Hart Martinez 05
X.F. Consent Calendar-Requests for Information
X.G. Approval of Consent Calendar
X.H. Items Removed from Consent Calendar
XI. Items for Future Consideration by the Board
XII. Second Closed Session

Quick Summary / Abstract:
This Closed Session will be used as an extension of item II – First Closed Session, if needed.
XII.A. Public Comments for Second Closed Session Items
XII.B. Second Closed Session Items
XII.C. Return to Public Session
XII.D. Report of Second Closed Session Action
XIII. Adjournment
