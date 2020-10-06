Oct. 7: Hart District Governing Board Regular Virtual Meeting

High school representatives serving on the Student Communications Council elect one high school member of the Council each year to serve as a member of the Board. Katie Thanaet, a senior at Saugus High School, has been elected as the 2020/21 Student Board Member. Katie has been a part of Saugus High School’s Associated Student Body (ASB) for four years and has served as an officer for three of those years. As sophomore class president, she helped to plan Saugus’ most successful homecoming carnival ever with over 1,500 students across the District attending. She also led her class to a win at the Black Light Rally during Prom Week that year; only the second time that a class other than juniors or seniors has won a rally. As a junior, Katie served as ASB executive ambassador. She helped to organize the annual Club Day, acted as a liaison between over 80 clubs on campus and ASB, and helped organize all campus fundraisers. She worked with one of the best executive boards ever and was a strong presence in helping the students of Saugus cope in the aftermath of the school tragedy. This year she has done an amazing job leading ASB as the executive president. During COVID, it has been very hard to make students feel connected with school, but Katie has lead the leadership team who are doing a lot of cool things to get students excited about Saugus High School. Congratulations and a warm welcome are extended to Katie as she joins the Board this evening.