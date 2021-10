The beloved butcher shop, Bob’s Country Meats, plans to temporarily close as store owner Keith Mowry is in critical condition fighting an infection at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to daughter-in-law Ariel.

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 4 - Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021:

The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6:00 p.m.

The culmination of a major project is always an exciting time.

Santa Clarita residents are encouraged to use alternative modes of transportation during Rideshare Week beginning Monday, Oct. 4, lasting through Friday, Oct. 8.

Want to find beauty in your yard year after year? Learn how to landscape using perennials and native plants! Perennials are plants that live two or more years.

Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,485 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,920 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death, bringing the total number of deaths to 172 since the pandemic began.

It is time to celebrate everything that makes Santa Clarita an All-Star City! We are thrilled to once again hold our landmark State of the City event in person for 2021. The big event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 3:00 p.m. at the brand-new Canyon Country Community Center.

Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [ story

- Pico oil driller Alex Mentry (as in Mentryville) succumbs to typhoid fever at California Hospital in Los Angeles [ story

A man was reportedly killed after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were involved in a shooting in Stevenson Ranch Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.

Carousel Ranch supporters enjoyed an evening of great food, impressive riding celebrations, and exciting auction items at the 25th annual Heart of the West Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration on August 28th, 2021.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that California will require kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school.

The Santa Clarita City Council held a closed session meeting Tuesday to consider buying several parcels of land owned by Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste to facilitate the planned extension of Dockweiler Drive through Placerita Canyon.

The Santa Clarita Atheists and Freethinkers have been among the top three fundraising teams in the annual Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the last three years, this year, SCAF finished in first place, having raised over $9,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.

On Oct. 2, 2021 Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. and local vendors will gather around the kid’s pool to watch crates full of rubber ducks make their way down the slide to the finish line at the Aquatic Center in Canyon Country from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the community to join them for Calaveras Literarias with Dr. Gloria Arjona. The event will be held at the Newhall Community Center located at 22421 Market Street, on Oct. 10, at 1:00 p.m.

Today in SCV History (Oct. 1) 1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon.

Santa Clarita Named Top Ten 2021 Finalist for ‘Most Business-Friendly City’ Award The city of Santa Clarita is honored to once again be named as a 2021 finalist for the prestigious award of “Most Business-Friendly City” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC).

SCV Water Board of Directors Votes to Continue with Remote Meetings The SCV Water Board of Directors voted to continue remote meetings in accordance with Assembly Bill 361, which allows the continuation of remote board and standing committee meetings for the duration of the Governor’s proclamation of a state of emergency for COVID-19.

California’s Alarming Water Situation Heads into New Rainfall Year (CN) — Thursday marks the final day of the water year in California, and it was one for the record books — and not just because much of the state saw less than 50% of average rainfall.