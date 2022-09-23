Oct. 8: Santa Clarita Elks Lodge Hosting Veterans, First Responders Appreciation Day

Join in expressing your gratitude for our veterans and first responders at the free Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day, sponsored by the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 and Los Angeles County Chapter, Marines and Corpsmen Association on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Head out to the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge located at 17766 Sierra Highway in Canyon Country to visit, talk to, and say thanks in person to our active duty soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen, firefighters, deputy sheriffs, police officers, and emergency medical technicians and paramedics.
Attendees will also be treated to many more surprises and exciting special guests, including the United States Marine Corps Mounted Guard, who may be recognized from their annual appearance in the Rose Parade on New Years Day.
While honoring and showing appreciation for our veterans and first responders, attendees can enjoy plenty of food and drinks, including kettle corn, shave ice, and soft drinks; adult libations will also be available for a nominal fee, for those who wish to celebrate the day with a little extra fun.
“We at the Elks Lodge are proud to host this special day to show our appreciation to our Veterans and First Responders,” says Jeannette Fisher, Elks Veterans Committee co-chairperson. “Come and say hello and say thanks to them in person.”
Additionally, the Elks Lodge will be open for the public to see and learn more about what the Elks have to offer to members and the community.
Mark your calendars for this free, fun and memorable event.
The mission of the Elks is to inculcate the principles of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity; to recognize a belief in God; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its Members; to quicken the spirit of American patriotism; to cultivate good fellowship; to perpetuate itself as a fraternal organization, and to provide for its government, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America will serve the people and communities through benevolent programs, demonstrating that Elks Care and Elks Share.
Learn more about the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge and stay up-to-date with their upcoming events by visiting their website here.
