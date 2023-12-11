Olga Kaczmar Estate Sale Benefiting SCAA

Uploaded: , Monday, Dec 11, 2023

By Press Release

Attention artists! A sale is being held on behalf of Olga Kaczmar’s estate, spanning a 50-year career.

All proceeds will benefit the Santa Clarita Artists Association.

Items include:

– Oil and watercolor framed paintings

– Traditional landscapes, animals, dogs, cats, horses and florals – in all sizes

– Beautiful frames to use on your own work

– Unframed prints and cards

Frames and paintings priced from $10 to $100

Note: sales are by appointment only.

Art will be shown in Canyon Country.

Cash or checks accepted.

Please contact Dody Rogers call at (661) 252-7639 or text 714-9606.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...