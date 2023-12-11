Olga Kaczmar Estate Sale Benefiting SCAA

Attention artists! A sale is being held on behalf of Olga Kaczmar’s estate, spanning a 50-year career.
All proceeds will benefit the Santa Clarita Artists Association.
Items include:
– Oil and watercolor framed paintings
– Traditional landscapes, animals, dogs, cats, horses and florals – in all sizes
– Beautiful frames to use on your own work
– Unframed prints and cards
Frames and paintings priced from $10 to $100
Note: sales are by appointment only.
Art will be shown in Canyon Country.
Cash or checks accepted.
Please contact Dody Rogers call at (661) 252-7639 or text 714-9606.
