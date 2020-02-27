One Person Taken to Hospital After Head-On Collision

By Bobby Block, Signal Staff Writer

At least one person was transported via ambulance to the hospital due to injuries sustained in a head-on collision near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Susan Beth Way Thursday morning.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident, said Los Angeles County Fire Department representative Austin Bennett.

The initial call reporting the crash to first responders stated that one person was trapped in one of the vehicles, said Lt. Eric Lasko of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

However, firefighters responding to the crash with advanced life support equipment, including hydraulic rescue tools commonly referred to as the “jaws of life,” were cancelled prior to arrival by officials on the scene, according to Bennett. “There were no people trapped.”