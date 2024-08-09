Overnight Family Camping: Experience Summer Nights at County Parks

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will present the final August dates of Overnight Family Camping throughout Los Angeles County on Aug. 16 and Aug. 23. As summer winds down, families are invited to camp outside together and create lasting memories.

Perfect for families, these overnight family camping events offer a night of unforgettable adventures and bonding with a range of activities from nature center presentations to night hikes.

Local parks will transform into the perfect escape for an affordable outdoor “staycation,” offering families a chance to experience nature without a long drive.

Campers can secure entry for a night under the stars by reserving tickets online in advance or purchasing them in-person on the day of the event.

Visit www.parks.LACounty.gov.

General admission is $15 per person, with free entry for children under 13. Camping begins at 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16

Castaic Lake Recreation Area

32132 Castaic Lake Drive,

Castaic, CA 91310

(661) 257-4050

Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area

4100 S La Cienega Blvd.,

Los Angeles, CA 90056

(323) 298-3660

Friday, Aug, 23, 2024

Santa Fe Dam Recreational Area

15501 E. Arrow Highway,

Baldwin Park, CA 91706

(626) 334-1065

