County Parks Announces Deaths of Monty, Bertha at Hart Park

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is deeply saddened by the deaths of “Monty,” a 36-year-old horse and “Bertha,” a female 36-year-old bison, at William S. Hart Park.

Both animals have been under continual veterinarian care, but declining health conditions led to the decision to euthanize Monty on Tuesday and Bertha on Wednesday.

Staff and friends recall Monty as a handsome, chestnut quarter horse with an impish personality. Born in 1988, his first life was as a working rodeo horse. He later went to auction and got a second lease on life as a mounted patrol horse. After his injuries took him out of service, Monty retired to Hart in 2003. He loved his apple and carrot treats until his health dictated a less sweet diet. Monty likely suffered a recent seizure and stroke.

Bertha was the largest dominant female of the Hart bison herd until age slowed her and her social status diminished over time. In true bison form, over the last several months, Bertha’s health had been steadily declining, reflecting her age and fragility as the oldest member of the herd. She had lived her entire life at Hart Park, born from the descendants of the initial Walt Disney bison donation. Statuesque and proud, Bertha was fond of the occasional lettuce or pumpkin.

“As we mourn the loss of these dear animal residents, we also remember the many ‘golden’ years where they thrived at Hart Park,” said L.A. County Parks Director Norma E. García-González. “Monty and Bertha will forever be remembered by our staff, the veterinarians and our many guests to the park. They will always be beautiful animal spirits that touch our lives.”

