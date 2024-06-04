June 7: Summer Movie Nights Begin at Hart Park

Summer movie nights at William S. Hart Regional Park will begin Friday, June 7 with the showing of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” The family-friendly movie nights will begin at 8 p.m.

Summer Movie Nights at William S. Hart Regional Park are presented by the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation.

The free movie nights will include the movie and a raffle. Food trucks will also be available so attendees can purchase food.

Bring your own blanket or chair for seating.

Future movie nights will include:

Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m. “Trolls.”

Friday, July 19 at 8 p.m. “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” (live action movie).

Friday, Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. “Transformers Rise of the Beasts.”

William S. Hart Regional Park

24151 Newhall Ave.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Note: Dates and times are subject to change. For more information call Hart Park’s Office at (661) 259-1750.

