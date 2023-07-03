Painted Turtle Camp Seeks Counselors, Volunteers

Summer at The Painted Turtle has arrived. This summer and fall the camp will challenge hundreds of campers over seven week-long sessions to “Go Where You Wanna Go.”

When children arrive at The Painted Turtle, the opportunities to try new things and grow in different directions are endless. This year’s theme puts them in the driver’s seat, free to feel the pull of their own inner compass and go on a journey that will undoubtedly make this the best summer experience yet.

The Painted Turtle Camp thanks the 75 community volunteers who came to The Painted Turtle campsite on May 13 and May 16. They completed several projects, from re-staining the outdoor furniture to prepping and cleaning all 16 cabins, ensuring the camp was ready to greet campers for the Summer Sessions.

In addition, The Painted Turtle community has been busy stuffing turtle pillows and prepping arts and crafts kits. Thanks to their hard work, every camper this summer will be greeted by a turtle pillow on their bed to take home.

This way, a part of The Painted Turtle will always be with them. Special thanks to Redwood Middle School, Windward School, Corpus Christi School, Martha Baldwin Elementary School, St. Pius X – St. Matthias Academy, Paramount Studios, Oaktree Capital, and Macquarie Group for preparing over 700 Painted Turtle pillows. Ares Management employees contributed by creating several hundred Outpost art kits which will be delivered to children in California hospitals and clinics through the Outpost program.

Interested in becoming a counselor at The Painted Turtle this summer and fall? Are you asking yourself if this incredible experience is for you? Great news, there is still time to apply. Visit https://www.thepaintedturtle.org/post/counselors-come-all-forms.

Interested in hosting a turtle stuffing at your school, business, or club or attending a Community Volunteer Day at camp?

Contact Perlao@thepaintedturtle.org.

When actor Paul Newman founded The Painted Turtle camp, he envisioned a place where children with serious illnesses could kick back, relax, and “raise a little hell.” Each year, thousands of campers fulfill Paul’s legacy, embarking on journeys to reclaim their childhoods and rediscover just who they are beyond the illnesses that shape their lives. Each donation is greatly appreciated and will help fund the costs of meals, medical care, and mountains of fun. Camp is always free of charge.

To donate and give the gift of camp visit www.thepaintedturtle.org/post/give-life-changing-gift-camp.

